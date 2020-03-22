"Kindred spirits are like-minded and like-souled people with whom an instant connection of love and understanding is mutually experienced," clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D., tells mbg. "The connection is inimitable and often defies verbal description."

People who share common interests, values, or worldviews might be described as kindred spirits. "In more spiritual words, we could say that they resonate at the same frequency, and there is matching energy between them," Katherine Bihlmeier, a relationship coach specializing in energy work, tells mbg.

A kindred spirit might be a friend you instantly bonded with in college, then stayed close with despite moving to opposite sides of the country afterward. It could be a family member you have a deep friendship with. Or it could be a stranger you meet at an event and instantly feel drawn to, says Manly. A kindred spirit need not even be human—sometimes it's a pet you have an instant connection with, says clinical psychologist Jaime Zuckerman.