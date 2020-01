If you are abandoning yourself in any of these four ways, then you are attracting others who are also abandoning themselves in some of those ways. When you abandon yourself, then you are needy of others' love to feel you are OK. And two people who are trying to get love rather than trying to share love inevitably don't create loving relationships.

When you are loving yourself by learning how to take full responsibility for your happiness, sense of safety, and self-worth, your frequency is high—meaning you'll attract other people who already love themselves, too.

Loving yourself means embracing and learning from your feelings rather than ignoring them. All of your feelings have vital information for you regarding whether you are taking care of yourself and whether others are being kind or uncaring. Loving yourself means doing kind actions on your own behalf, rather than expecting others to do this for you. You heal your self-judgments when you tune in to the truth of who you really are and learn to treat yourself as the incredible soul you are.

To attract a loving and available partner, you need to become the kind of person you want to attract. When your energy frequency is low—no matter what is causing it—you'll attract other people whose frequency is also low in some ways. But likewise, the more you can inject your life with positivity—the kind that'll make your energy vibrate with joy—the more you'll also attract people whose energy is moving just like yours is. Together, you can create a cycle of good vibrations.