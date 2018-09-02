Sometimes it can feel like we continually attract romantic partners who are not good for us: They're unavailable, they're narcissists, they're judgmental, or any other undesirable personality type. My clients frequently ask me why they keep getting into relationships with these types of people.

The answer? You're calling out to them through your energy.

All matter is made up of energy, including human beings, and we send signals out into the world via our energy. We can categorize these signals by their frequency—that is, the rate at which your energy vibrates. To help visualize this, consider how the radio or TV stations work. (I know, I know, most people use apps like Spotify and Netflix nowadays—but stay with me.) Each radio and TV station has a different frequency, which is what enables you to tune into what you want. When you want to tune into a TV station, you turn to a particular channel, which has a particular frequency.