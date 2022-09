7 Journaling Prompts For Those Days You Just Don't Feel Like Writing

Last but far from least is being totally thankful for all the abundance you already have in your life. It's showing your higher power that you're ready for more of that (whether it's love, health, money, or another form of abundance).

When you show gratitude for everything you already have, you're going to feel happier. Being positive and high-vibe is a key ingredient to manifesting! So look around you—who and what are you happy to have in your life?

It can be anything from your spouse and kids to the air you breathe to the new gadget you splurged on that makes your day so much easier. Whatever is making you even the teensiest bit happy, be grateful for it. You can even be grateful for less-than-desirable experiences because they're helping you to expand as a person.

These are certainly not the only things you can write about, and you can absolutely come up with your own journaling ideas. The idea is to just get started, and don't worry about whether you're doing a good job or not. If you can't do it in the morning, do it at night. If you can't do it in the perfect environment, do it in an imperfect environment. If you don't have a pretty notebook to use, grab a piece of paper or use a Google doc or the notes app on your phone.

The most important thing is to just get started writing. Your dream life awaits!