Chakra Meditation: Balancing Your 7 Chakras

In order to home in on this energy center, Askinosie says to pull in visualizations and crystal allies. "To heal and clear blocks around the sacral chakra, you must cut the cords with them. Visualize yourself pulling the cords at that center out of the body," she recommends. "Once you’ve cut the cords, sage your space. Then, program a carnelian crystal to be your ally in balancing your sacral chakra. Hold it in your hands, close your eyes, and take three deep breaths. Aloud or in your head, say the following: 'I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command this crystal to hold the intention of balancing my sacral chakra.' Lie comfortably on your back, and lay the crystal over your chakra for 11 minutes. While it’s on your body, see the color orange filling up all the space in your second chakra with healing, balanced light."