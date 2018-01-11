Actionable Ways To Find—And Speak—Your Truth in 2018 (Because, Oprah)

I predict that 2018 will be a year of truth-telling...but you don't have to be a psychic like me to come up with that forecast. Just look at the #metoo movement that started last fall. Right now the universal energies, which affect the entire planet collectively as well as our own individual lives, are encouraging us to speak our truth.

Here are some tips for speaking your truth with love, respect, or diplomacy to folks in your personal and professional life, as well as a journal exercise to help you discover your truth. Many of my clients are making big changes in their lives this year, as 2018 just has that kind of energy. Oprah said it best in her Golden Globes speech: "What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."