Are You Walking All Wrong? Here's What You Should Be Doing

Walking is fundamental. Everyone does it day in and day out, but very few people ever think there's a right or wrong way to walk. We tend to stand up somewhere between 12 and 18 months of age, take our first steps to the cheers of our parents, and are thereafter left to our own devices.

The way we learn to walk is through imitation and motor development. We learn from our parents, grandparents and siblings, who quite possibly had injuries and accidents that have impacted their movement patterns, so we are learning from an imperfect source.

Add to this the fact that we're the first bipedal species to walk upright, and we've been doing it for only a few hundred thousand years. We've had a very short period and little guidance when it comes to getting ambulation right.

Here are three easy ways to improve your walk, starting today.