One of the easiest ways to work with any crystal is to simply keep it on you throughout the day. Van Doren explains that it's great to have on you when you need to stay balanced and level-headed: "Keep a small polished hematite in your pocket to recharge and rebalance during your daily activities, or tuck it into your chair for continuous grounding during your workday," she tells mbg, adding that wearing it as jewelry is also an easy (and beautiful) way to keep its energy around you.