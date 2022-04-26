How To Make Your Bath A Spiritual Experience: 16 Tips & Techniques

The key to drawing a spiritual bath, according to healer and author of Ritual Baths Deborah Hanekamp, is to couple bathing with intention. "Simply put, a ritual bath is submerging the body—even just the feet, hands, or head into water—plus intention," she tells mbg.

Humans have had a spiritual connection to water for generations, she adds, "and creating ritual around that connection is one of the many universal practices that most of us carry within our lineages dating back to ancient times."

Whether it's visiting a spring for healing, submerging yourself in water as a dedication to faith, or drawing a bath with salts and stones, Hanekamp says, these would all qualify as spiritual baths.