Eucalyptus In The Shower: Why You Should Try This Spa-Like Experience
Once, several years ago, I was given a bundle of eucalyptus branches tied up in twine. With them came very precise instructions: These were to be hung from my shower head, so as to enjoy them with my morning rinse. This was the first time I had personally heard of keeping eucalyptus in your bathroom (it's a simple routine people have been doing long before me), and it was like discovering a hidden spa—right in my own home.
The aromatic plant filled the shower with an ahh-inducing fragrance that was practically transformative. I stepped out of the wash feeling anew, refreshed, calm, and clearheaded—and truly, is there no other way you want a shower to make you feel? It has since become a frequent addition to my shower routine; eventually, I became so enamored with the plant, I just had to find out more.
What, exactly, made this plant so invigorating? Here, all about eucalyptus's benefits and why the shower is the prime location.
About the eucalyptus plant and essential oil.
Eucalyptus has a long healing history, both from the plant and the extracted essential oil. "Much of what we know about eucalyptus—there is more than one kind of eucalyptus, by the way—comes from Indigenous peoples of its native home: the traditional knowledge of Aboriginal Tasmanians, Australians, and Torres Strait Islander people," says herbalist and plant specialist Christine Buckley, author of Plant Magic: Herbalism in Real Life. "Over time, various species of eucalyptus provided relief from everything from sore muscles to stomach upset."
Of course, such a long history of use indicates there must be valid benefits (anecdotal evidence at the very least). But recently, scholarly journals have caught up to the plant's powers and published several studies indicating that its historical use has been spot-on.
One study found that eucalyptus essential oil had significant anti-inflammatory benefits (reducing participants' inflammatory response by 25% when used topically). Another recent study found that when the essential oil was used in a diffuser, its antifungal powers improved the surrounding space's air quality. And finally, eucalyptus oil's active compound 1,8-cineole may help clear mucus from airways, act as a natural cough suppressant, and ease sore throats.
Benefits of using eucalyptus in the shower.
"I want to think people put eucalyptus in the shower because they want to be closer to plants, but I think it's also probably because it's nice to look at and a pleasing relaxing yet awakening scent," says Buckley.
But as she goes on to explain, it's said scent that does much of the heavy lifting when it comes to the key benefits.
"The scent of eucalyptus is gently invigorating without being overly stimulating. It calmly coaxes our awareness and concentration, which can be helpful in the morning! But it's also mild enough that it won't keep you awake after a before-bed shower or bath," says Buckley. "It's also very soothing to our respiratory system: It works as an anti-inflammatory to help decongest the upper respiratory system." Think of this as your all-natural vapor rub.
OK, but back to the location: Why the shower specifically—can't you just plop it on your nightstand or vanity and get all the same benefits? Well, it turns out that there's a very specific reason the bathing ritual became popular.
"Eucalyptus is high in volatile oils, which evaporate when exposed to the air. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower means we get the benefit of the volatile oils as the steam releases them from the leaves and holds them in the air around us," she says. Essentially, when the plant interacts with the steam, it releases those potent essential oil droplets, creating a DIY diffuser of sorts.
How often do you need to change it?
There isn't a hard-and-fast deadline here, but you'll likely want to swap in a new bundle once the fragrance fades. "I think a good rule of thumb is to switch it out once its scent dissipates: usually after about a week," says Buckley. This makes sense: If the primary benefits come from inhaling the essential oils that waft from the plant, keeping it in the shower after those are gone just means you're not getting any of the purported benefits.
The takeaway.
Eucalyptus is a powerful plant with a long history. Having it around makes for a relaxing, sensorially appealing addition to your bathroom—with some heightened benefits when you keep it in your shower. Say ahh.
