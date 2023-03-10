Eucalyptus In The Shower: Why You Should Try This Spa-Like Experience
Once, several years ago, I was given a bundle of eucalyptus branches tied up in twine. With them came very precise instructions: These were to be hung from my shower head, so as to enjoy them with my morning rinse. This was the first time I had personally heard of keeping eucalyptus in your bathroom (it's a simple routine people have been doing long before me), and it was like discovering a hidden spa—right in my own home.
The aromatic plant filled the shower with an ahh-inducing fragrance that was practically transformative. I stepped out of the wash feeling anew, refreshed, calm, and clearheaded—and truly, is there no other way you want a shower to make you feel? It has since become a frequent addition to my shower routine; eventually, I became so enamored with the plant, I just had to find out more.
What, exactly, made this plant so invigorating? Here, all about eucalyptus's benefits and why the shower is the prime location, in addition to step-by-step instructions to DIY your own shower bundle.
About the eucalyptus plant and essential oil.
Eucalyptus has a long healing history, both from the plant and the extracted essential oil. "Much of what we know about eucalyptus—there is more than one kind of eucalyptus, by the way—comes from Indigenous peoples of its native home: the traditional knowledge of Aboriginal Tasmanians, Australians, and Torres Strait Islander people," says herbalist and plant specialist Christine Buckley, author of Plant Magic: Herbalism in Real Life. "Over time, various species of eucalyptus provided relief from everything from sore muscles to stomach upset."
Of course, such a long history of use indicates there must be valid benefits (anecdotal evidence at the very least). But recently, scholarly journals have caught up to the plant's powers and published several studies indicating that its historical use has been spot-on.
One study found that eucalyptus essential oil had significant anti-inflammatory benefits (reducing participants' inflammatory response by 25% when used topically). Another recent study found that when the essential oil was used in a diffuser, its antifungal powers improved the surrounding space's air quality. And finally, eucalyptus oil's active compound 1,8-cineole may help clear mucus from airways, act as a natural cough suppressant, and ease sore throats.
Benefits of using eucalyptus in the shower.
Thinking about adding some plant-power to your rinse? Allow these benefits to convince you.
It's a beautiful addition to your shower:
Sometimes, an aesthetic benefit is just as good as anything else. "I want to think people put eucalyptus in the shower because they want to be closer to plants, but I think it's also probably because it's nice to look at and a pleasing relaxing yet awakening scent," says Buckley.
But as she goes on to explain, it's said scent that does much of the heavy lifting when it comes to the key benefits.
The scent is perfect for both morning and evening:
"The scent of eucalyptus is gently invigorating without being overly stimulating. It calmly coaxes our awareness and concentration, which can be helpful in the morning! But it's also mild enough that it won't keep you awake after a before-bed shower or bath," says Buckley. After you take in your first deep breath in your shower, we think you'll agree.
Eucalyptus in the shower can help soothe your respiratory system:
"It's also very soothing to our respiratory system: It works as an anti-inflammatory to help decongest the upper respiratory system," she says. Think of this as your all natural vapor rub.
Works with the steam of the shower.
OK, but back to the location: Why the shower specifically—can't you just plop it on your nightstand or vanity and get all the same benefits? Well, it turns out that there's a very specific reason the bathing ritual became popular.
"Eucalyptus is high in volatile oils, which evaporate when exposed to the air. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower means we get the benefit of the volatile oils as the steam releases them from the leaves and holds them in the air around us," she says. Essentially, when the plant interacts with the steam, it releases those potent essential oil droplets, creating a DIY diffuser of sorts.
How to make a eucalyptus shower bundle
A basic eucalyptus shower bundle is fairly easy. Here, exactly what to do:
- Purchase your bundle of eucalyptus branches
- Collect your bundle with string, twine, hair band or rubber band. Tie the bundle at the base of the stems.
- Hang it in the shower, hanging downward in the shower itself. You can hang it on a hook in the shower, on the shower head, or anywhere available.
How to make a shower bouquet.
Now eucalyptus isn't your only option when it comes to shower botanicals. In fact, you can make your own bouquet that includes everything you prefer, and nothing you don't. Adding some florals and herbs to your eucalyptus bundle will make your shower experience even more spa-like. Here's how—and be sure to check out our guide to shower bouquets for more info.
- First up: Choose your flowers and herbs—this could be anything from lavender and rosemary or chamomile and mint.
- Before you place your bouquet in the shower, be sure to use a hammer, wine bottle, rolling pin—anything heavy that can roll with ease—to crush the leaves and release the aromas.
- Then tie your bundle together with your rope or twine of choice and hang it on your shower head! Yes, it's that simple.
How often do you need to change it?
There isn't a hard-and-fast deadline here, but you'll likely want to swap in a new bundle once the fragrance fades. "I think a good rule of thumb is to switch it out once its scent dissipates: usually after about a week," says Buckley. This makes sense: If the primary benefits come from inhaling the essential oils that waft from the plant, keeping it in the shower after those are gone just means you're not getting any of the purported benefits.
FAQ
How long does eucalyptus last in the shower?
You’ll want to remove or replace your eucalyptus once the scent fades, which ends up being weekly. It’s important to swap out the plant regularly since it’s in a damp, humid environment and has the potential to get moldy.
Is it good to put eucalyptus in your shower?
Keeping eucalyptus in the shower can enhance the plant’s soothing properties, as the steam encourages the oils from the leaves to be released in the air. (Think of it like a natural diffuser.) Eucalyptus and its oils have many healing benefits, such as its relaxing yet awakening scent, soothing to the respiratory system, and can be anti-inflammatory. Plus it’s just a beautiful addition to your showering experience.
The takeaway.
Eucalyptus is a powerful plant with a long history. Having it around makes for a relaxing, sensorially appealing addition to your bathroom—with some heightened benefits when you keep it in your shower. If you're looking to learn about the benefits of some other shower-friendly botanicals, again we encourage you to check out our full guide to shower bouquets. Time to say ahh.