"I want to think people put eucalyptus in the shower because they want to be closer to plants, but I think it's also probably because it's nice to look at and a pleasing relaxing yet awakening scent," says Buckley.

But as she goes on to explain, it's said scent that does much of the heavy lifting when it comes to the key benefits.

"The scent of eucalyptus is gently invigorating without being overly stimulating. It calmly coaxes our awareness and concentration, which can be helpful in the morning! But it's also mild enough that it won't keep you awake after a before-bed shower or bath," says Buckley. "It's also very soothing to our respiratory system: It works as an anti-inflammatory to help decongest the upper respiratory system." Think of this as your all-natural vapor rub.

OK, but back to the location: Why the shower specifically—can't you just plop it on your nightstand or vanity and get all the same benefits? Well, it turns out that there's a very specific reason the bathing ritual became popular.

"Eucalyptus is high in volatile oils, which evaporate when exposed to the air. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower means we get the benefit of the volatile oils as the steam releases them from the leaves and holds them in the air around us," she says. Essentially, when the plant interacts with the steam, it releases those potent essential oil droplets, creating a DIY diffuser of sorts.