When you hear the phrase shower bouquet, you may picture an arrangement of loofahs, towels, or other bathroom-related gear. Or if you’re a bit more familiar with the benefits of aromatic plants in your bathroom, maybe you envision eucalyptus branches hanging off the showerhead. The latter is a much closer guess—but consider shower bouquets the eucalyptus bundle 2.0.

We’ve seen these functional flower arrangements popping up online of late with a range of price points, but this is one home improvement project that may be better to DIY. See, creating your own shower bouquet will give you the freedom to choose specific plants based on the aroma and benefit you’re after, be it enhancing relaxation or providing some natural energy stimulation. Below, we break down how to make these tiny luxuries at home.