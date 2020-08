Ultimately, it’s up to you. Much like how often you should shower, a morning or evening rinse entirely depends on your lifestyle habits. “It is a total personal preference and can shift from day to day depending on activities,” Ciraldo says. (You may even shower morning and night, depending on your environment, skin type, and activity level.)

But if we had to choose a camp, perhaps we’d side with the nighttime wash. While you might not want to crawl into bed sopping wet (it’s best to air-dry a bit if you can), showering at the end of the day can help wash off bacteria and —both of which can lead to clogged pores and oxidative stress. Even a simple rinse with water can suffice, focusing on sweatier places (like the underarm and groin area) with cleanser, if lathering up daily is too drying for your skin. As always, do what works best for your body: If the plethora of shower-time debates has anything to say for it, it's that there's no one right answer.