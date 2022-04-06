But if we had to choose a camp, perhaps we'd side with the nighttime wash. While you might not want to crawl into bed sopping wet (it's best to air-dry a bit if you can), showering at the end of the day can help wash off bacteria and sweat—both of which can lead to clogged pores and oxidative stress. Even a simple rinse with water can suffice, focusing on sweatier places (like the underarm and groin area) with cleanser, if lathering up daily is too drying for your skin. As always, do what works best for your body: If the plethora of shower-time debates has anything to say for it, it's that there's no one right answer.