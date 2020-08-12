Is It Better To Shower In The Morning Or At Night? Pros & Cons, From A Dermatologist
There's no shortage of shower habits to dissect. Some people have a penchant for long, spa-grade washes, while others opt for a quick in-and-out rinse. Some are partial to liquid body wash, while others may reach for a trusty bar soap. The list of binaries is endless. But perhaps the most polarizing (and heated) of them all is the great debate between morning and nighttime showers: There are those who swear by an early-bird cleanse, while others wouldn't dare climb into bed without a good rinse.
So we asked the experts: If you are going to wash just once a day, is it better to shower in the morning or at night? Let’s dive in.
Morning showers pros & cons.
Pro: Can wash off sweat and bacteria from your sleep.
Think about washing your face: If you’re one to wake up super oily, you might pump some cleanser first thing in the a.m. (Whereas dry skinned folk might want to stick with a splash of water.) A morning shower does the same—if you find yourself waking up sweaty or oily, a quick rinse can leave your skin feeling fresh and balanced.
Con: You might go to bed on the dirtier side.
Your skin accumulates plenty of dirt, grime, and debris at the end of each day (not to mention sweat and residue from skin care products). If you stick to a morning-only wash, without so much as an evening rinse-off, you’re might be going to bed with some built-up bacteria.
Pro: A refreshing wake-up.
Spend a few minutes under the spray, and you can help some morning grogginess subside, says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. If you have a rough time waking up, a morning shower may be just what you need to literally splash a smile on your face. For an initial shock to the system, try rinsing with cool water: Studies have even shown that cool morning showers can boost productivity throughout the day.
Evening showers pros & cons.
Pro: A soothing way to wind down.
OK, you’re probably thinking: Didn’t we just discuss how showers wake you up? But the spray works two-fold: A morning rinse may perk you up, sure, but an evening wash can help prepare your body for sleep. As Ciraldo notes: “Many people find an evening shower very soothing not only to skin but also to soothe the senses after a long day.” Research backs it up, too, showing that taking a warm bath or shower one hour before bed actually cools the body’s core temperature and promotes sleep.
Con: You might wake up feeling oily.
Your skin produces excess sebum as you catch Z’s, so those with particularly oily skin may find themselves waking up looking a little greasy. Just as you might cleanse your face come morning, your body may benefit from a quick rinse as well.
In addition to skin care, those with fine hair may find sleeping on wet tresses leaves them looking oily and flat in the a.m. Not to mention, if you go to bed with sopping wet hair, you could risk some breakage (your hair is most fragile when it’s wet, so it’s prone to some wear and tear as you toss and turn).
Pro: Washes off daily debris before bed.
Again, it’s similar to washing your face: Even if you never left home or broke a sweat, oil and bacteria can still accumulate on your skin as the day rolls on. That said, an evening cleanse is crucial for washing off daily grime. Especially if you’re partial to outdoor activities where you might be more prone to the elements: “Some prefer showering at nighttime after a day of housework, gardening, or some other activity that makes them want to shower off debris,” notes Ciraldo.
The final verdict.
Ultimately, it’s up to you. Much like how often you should shower, a morning or evening rinse entirely depends on your lifestyle habits. “It is a total personal preference and can shift from day to day depending on activities,” Ciraldo says. (You may even shower morning and night, depending on your environment, skin type, and activity level.)
But if we had to choose a camp, perhaps we’d side with the nighttime wash. While you might not want to crawl into bed sopping wet (it’s best to air-dry a bit if you can), showering at the end of the day can help wash off bacteria and —both of which can lead to clogged pores and oxidative stress. Even a simple rinse with water can suffice, focusing on sweatier places (like the underarm and groin area) with cleanser, if lathering up daily is too drying for your skin. As always, do what works best for your body: If the plethora of shower-time debates has anything to say for it, it's that there's no one right answer.
