There's no shortage of shower habits to dissect. Some people have a penchant for long, spa-grade washes, while others opt for a quick in-and-out rinse. Some are partial to liquid body wash, while others may reach for a trusty bar soap. The list of binaries is endless. But perhaps the most polarizing (and heated) of them all is the great debate between morning and nighttime showers: There are those who swear by an early-bird cleanse, while others wouldn't dare climb into bed without a good rinse.

So we asked the experts: If you are going to wash just once a day, is it better to shower in the morning or at night? Let’s dive in.