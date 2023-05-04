Going to bed with wet hair may not be the best choice for some of us (if you find that you have damage or scalp issues), so in those cases we do recommend figuring out a new wash schedule so your hair is better cared for. However, if you haven't noticed a problem yet, you're probably fine: Just add a few extra hair care steps before you sleep and you'll be good to go. Want help building your hair care routine? Read our all-encompassing guide to crafting a regemen.