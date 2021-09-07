Do I have dandruff or dryness? It's a common question, as the two have overlapping symptoms (like flakes and itchiness), but it's also an important one—since you don't treat the two conditions in identical ways.

For example, if you believe you're facing some scalp dryness, you might lay on the moisturizing scalp masks and oil treatments. But if your issue is dandruff, well, applying more oil to the scalp may only increase the number of itchy scales. And vice versa: If you swap in a purifying, salicylic acid shampoo to mitigate dandruff symptoms, the flakes might just multiply if you're really dealing with a dry scalp. See the dilemma?

Fear not, for we asked derms exactly how to tell which condition you have. So the next time the flakes fall and you wonder, Is it dandruff or a dry scalp? you'll have your answer.