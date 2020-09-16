Dandruff is characterized by flakes—from dry, small flecks to big, oily scales—that shed from your scalp. It's a common condition and can be chronic, seasonal, or just comes in ebbs-and-flows.

"Dandruff causes an itchy, flaky scalp. Also known as seborrheic dermatitis, a form of eczema, it is caused by a yeast, Malassezia furfur," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. "The malassezia yeast is common, and people with seborrheic dermatitis are just a little more sensitive to it." It's not always pleasant to think of the plethora of organisms living on our skin (collectively called the skin microbiome), but essentially what's happening in the case of dandruff is one of the strains of yeast that naturally lives on us causes skin to flake off and cause irritation. And while it's not confirmed, there does seem to be a genetic link to this too, meaning many are simply naturally predisposed to get it.

And while it's most famous for appearing on the head, it can show up a lot of places: "Seborrheic dermatitis can also affect other areas besides the scalp, including the ears, eyebrows, center of the face, eyelids, upper chest, upper back, armpits, and groin area," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.