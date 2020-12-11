If you’ve ever dealt with a dry scalp—and since you’re here, there’s a decent chance—you likely experienced one or more of these symptoms: Tight skin, itchiness, flakes, ashiness, or redness. No, a dry scalp is no small annoyance. And while the face and body tend to get most of our skin care attention, the scalp’s skin woes should be attended to with the same diligence.

So now you may also be wondering how best to treat it. With your face or body, the solution tends to be a bit simpler: Slather on a nurturing lotion and so so consistently. With your scalp you don’t have that solution, as for most people, you have hair in the way.

So what’s a dry scalp sufferer to do? You have options, several in fact. Here, the best tips to relieve dry scalps.