mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Popular Serum Ingredient Is A Hair Care Hero — It Can Save Your Dry Locks

This Popular Serum Ingredient Is A Hair Care Hero — It Can Save Your Dry Locks

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Baobab Oil For Hair: Why This Dermatologist Recommends It For All Hair Types

Image by iprogressman / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 10, 2021 — 21:36 PM

At this point, plenty of skin care ingredients have made a splash in the hair care department (AHAs in shampoos, ceramides in hair growth serums, and the list goes on). But using a proper skin care serum on your hair? Now, that sounds iffy, if not wasteful. Who wants to give up precious product if it's not going to have the same benefits for your strands? 

Well, don’t knock it ‘til you try it—or check out this TikTok user who already did. In the viral video (it currently has one million views and counting), she repurposes a cult-favorite serum and rakes it through the lengths of her hair. “After only two days, I saw and felt a major difference,” she explains. And after a full, two-week experiment, her hair “feels so soft and is way more manageable.” What’s this secret ingredient, you wonder? Oh, it’s hyaluronic acid. 

Yes, the hero ingredient responsible for your dew can be just as transformative for your tresses. Bouncy skin and lush hair, below. 

Hyaluronic acid serum for hair: How does it work? 

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it has the ability to attract water to the surface of the skin and hair, as well as deliver hydration to the deeper layers. (And in case you haven’t heard: Hyaluronic acid can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water.) Chances are you rely on other humectants in hair care—ever tried a honey hair mask?—so consider hyaluronic acid another top choice to ramp up hydration. 

In fact, plenty of leave-ins, shampoos, and stylers include the ingredient in their formulas already—hyaluronic acid for hair is not a new concept. But from this TikTok experiment, it seems using a proper skin care serum can be just as effective, if you can spare a few drops. 

“HA lives in my shower for the face and hair,” says board-certified internal medicine physician and skin care expert Zion Ko Lamm, M.D., in a duet video. If you have dry, frizzy, brittle, or damaged locks, she considers it a worthy addition to your routine (she typically uses it as a pre-shampoo or leave-in treatment). Best part? Like Lamm, you can streamline your routine and keep one vial on-hand for your skin and hair—both will drink the HA right up. 

The only caveat to note is that hyaluronic acid doesn’t exactly seal moisture into the strand. It helps draw in moisture from the environment, yes, but as Lamm says: “It does not take the place of hair oils.” You’ll still want to lock in all that water with an occlusive product, or the precious hydration can seep out, and your hair may become even more limp and dry than before. 

Advertisement

How to apply. 

In the video, you’ll see that the user applies her serum on damp hair as a leave-in treatment. A solid idea, considering hyaluronic acid pulls in water from the environment; so if you don’t provide the water, HA will still do its job—it might just pull water from your hair shaft instead of the surrounding air, which can leave it straw-like. She uses The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, (the added panthenol is extra moisturizing), but here are 15 more hyaluronic acid serums to browse—we adore them all. 

As we mentioned above, don’t forget to follow up with a hair oil, then feel free to style as usual. (And if you’re partial to an air-dry, check out our handy guide.) Repeat every wash day, if you please, and notice how your hair changes: As the HA plumps the strand with moisture, your hair should appear oh-so soft and shiny. 

The takeaway. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Hyaluronic acid for hair: not a new concept, but a single-ingredient serum can add some much-needed hydration to the strands. If you haven’t yet dabbled in the power of humectants for hair, you may even find the results transformative. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes

Jamie Schneider
This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Frittata Costs Less Than A Dollar Per Serving

Eliza Sullivan
This 5-Ingredient Frittata Costs Less Than A Dollar Per Serving
Women's Health

Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)

Eliza Sullivan
Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)
Integrative Health

This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)

Sarah Regan
This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist
Recipes

Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor
Routines

This Ridiculously Satisfying Stretch Warms Up Your Spine & Relieves Back Pain

Sarah Regan
This Ridiculously Satisfying Stretch Warms Up Your Spine & Relieves Back Pain
Love

Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship
Spirituality

Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help

Sarah Regan
Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster

Emma Loewe
A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hyaluronic-acid-for-hair-hack

Your article and new folder have been saved!