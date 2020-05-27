Panthenol is a compound that’s structurally similar to vitamin B5, or pantothenic acid. It’s also known as provitamin B5 because it converts into vitamin B5 in the skin. Chemically, pantothenol is an alcohol, which means it has a hydroxyl group (an oxygen and a hydrogen bonded together). This hydroxyl group is what makes panthenol different from pantothenic acid.

Speaking of pantothenic acid—it’s an essential nutrient that’s found in every living cell. It’s required to make coenzyme A, a compound that’s necessary for essential enzymatic processes (and therefore, life). The body only needs small amounts of pantothenic acid.

Panthenol, on the other hand, is frequently added to personal products due to its effects on the skin. It’s usually used in the form of a transparent viscous liquid, but it can also be used as a white powder. You can find panthenol listed on labels as pantothenol, D-pantothenyl alcohol, dexpanthenol, or provitamin B5.