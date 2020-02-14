Why Dry Shampoos Are Bad For Your Hair + What To Do Instead

Clogged pores, as we all know, are no good. In relation to the scalp, "when we have too much buildup, be it from dry shampoo or natural oils built up over a few days, the follicle opening (where each strand of hair grows out of) will become clogged and suffocated," Reslan explains. Not only will this lead to general irritation, including redness, itchiness, and maybe even some pain, but "exposing your follicle to this environment frequently can affect your hair growth and possibly damage your actual follicle, leading to hair thinning over time."