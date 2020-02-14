Why Dry Shampoos Are Bad For Your Hair + What To Do Instead

Scalp health, or lack thereof, has undoubtedly become a huge topic in the beauty world. After all, your scalp is made up of skin just the same as your complexion, and as such, it needs taking care of.

However, when it comes to scalp health—and more specifically, the use of dry shampoo—the line between safely extending a blowout and potentially causing scalp inflammation is a very thin one. "You can do long-term damage to your scalp by washing infrequently and using dry shampoo often," explains expert trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan. "Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, and dry shampoo is not your friend in that quest."