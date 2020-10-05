Skin care has long had the monopoly on fun ingredients—you know, serums chock full of fancy-sounding antioxidants, oils brimming with potent actives, treatments loaded with essential oils and acids. Tea tree oil is one of those beloved natural skin care ingredients that is often found in face washes, acne treatments, and so on. Most commonly it’s used as an astringent and acne-tamer.

It’s also, if you weren’t aware, a prime ingredient for the hair and scalp. The essential oil is extracted from evergreen leaves of the Australian Melaleuca alternifolia tree, and has been used locally there for some time—so while many are well versed in the active’s multiple roles, others may be new to this particular use. So, here, we dive into tea tree oil for your hair and scalp.