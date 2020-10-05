We Love Tea Tree Oil For Acne — Here's What It Can Do For Your Hair & Scalp
Skin care has long had the monopoly on fun ingredients—you know, serums chock full of fancy-sounding antioxidants, oils brimming with potent actives, treatments loaded with essential oils and acids. Tea tree oil is one of those beloved natural skin care ingredients that is often found in face washes, acne treatments, and so on. Most commonly it’s used as an astringent and acne-tamer.
It’s also, if you weren’t aware, a prime ingredient for the hair and scalp. The essential oil is extracted from evergreen leaves of the Australian Melaleuca alternifolia tree, and has been used locally there for some time—so while many are well versed in the active’s multiple roles, others may be new to this particular use. So, here, we dive into tea tree oil for your hair and scalp.
1. Tames dandruff.
"Tea tree oil is another ingredient found in dandruff shampoos. It has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told us about dandruff relief.
One study found that using shampoo that contained tea tree oil was an effective way to improve mild to moderate dandruff. The group that used the oil for four weeks showed a 41% improvement in symptoms (less itchiness, scaliness, etc.) compared to the placebo group, which had an 11% improvement.
Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative doctor and mbg Collective member, recommends throwing in some peppermint oil, too, for max relief: "Melaleuca oil, better known as tea tree oil, functions as an antifungal and antibacterial. It can help kill candida and, with the help of peppermint, soothe an itchy scalp."
2. Prevents buildup.
Buildup—be it oil, dirt, product, pollution, or so on—does a number on hair. Buildup triggers inflammation, clogs follicles, and can even cause pain in the area (has your hair ever “hurt”? Yep, that’s from buildup.) And sometimes, buildup gets to a place where a simple shampoo may not cut it (especially if you are using gentle shampoos, which are great for day-to-day but not as able to tackle thick buildup). You can reach for a clarifying shampoo, or opt for one with tea tree. The EO is incredibly effective at dissolving and removing oil and debris. Plus, due to the EO’s anti-inflammatory properties, it can help lessen any irritation caused by said buildup.
3. Aids in hair growth.
On the note of inflammation and buildup on your scalp, these two together can seriously damage hair follicles. If this goes on long enough, it can contribute to hair loss. Since tea tree oil helps keep your scalp clear, it can help you avoid shedding caused by inflammation.
"Tea tree cleanses and purifies buildup on the scalp," says senior director of global training and education at Young Living Leslie Lewis told us about EO’s role in hair growth. "I love pairing it with rosemary and coconut oil to massage my scalp before shampooing." (Also, we love a good scalp massage as it has been shown in studies to contribute to hair regrowth—so while you’re shampooing with your tea tree oil, be sure to spend some time working it in.)
4. Keeps strands shiny.
Just another thing that buildup can contribute to: Dull strands. When hair is coated with dirt, mattefying products, and pollution, those blur your hairs natural luster and shine. Not only that, but when your hair is coated in debris, it can limit the amount of nutrients the strands absorb. (Much like you don’t apply a cream on top of makeup, because the ingredients can’t get to the skin.)
5. Helps scalp acne.
A bummer, we know, but you can get pimples and breakouts anywhere you have pores. Thus you can easily get pimples on the scalp. “Most people experience them closer to the hairline for two reasons: Your face cream or makeup may not get washed off properly and still remain in your hairline. And the hairline is often neglected when shampooing, thus leaving natural hair oil on the scalp," says certified trichologist Shab Reslan.
Tea tree has an impressive ability to tend to acne and breakouts. This, again, is thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. One double-blind placebo controlled study found that a 5% tea tree oil gel blend was an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne.
Cautions & uses
Never, we of course must note, use EOs directly on the skin. They need to first be diluted into a carrier. We often recommend using jojoba oil as its thinner and tends not to clog pores. And Reslan warns against leaving essential oils on the hair or scalp for too long as it can 'harden and coat the hair's cuticles," she says. She suggests applying the EO to the hair or scalp for a few minutes, massaging it in if you please, and then shampooing and rinsing after. "This way, you absorb the benefits but rinse out any residue-building excess."
Or, you could simply use a shampoo formulated with the EO and take the guesswork out of it. When going this route, stick to once or twice a week as needed (since its on the clarifying side of things, you won’t want to use it everyday as it may be too strong).
The takeaway.
Tea tree oil for the hair and scalp can do wonders, from tending to dandruff and pimples to leaving your strands shiny and buildup-free. If any of these concerns are some of yours, look into using the EO.
