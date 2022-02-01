This tip is especially helpful for those who love long, steamy showers, as hot water has the ability to strip the natural oils and lipids from your skin. "Most people tend to increase the time spent in the shower as well as crank the water to nearly scalding hot levels to 'warm up,' and this literally strips the skin of moisture," Aguilar explains. By coating your skin with an oily barrier, you reduce the amount of water compromising your skin’s natural lipid layer and maintain its integrity; essentially, you’re creating a partition between the scalding water and your wintry skin, thus keeping it from drying out.

While you can choose any body oil you fancy, Aguilar’s go-to occlusive has some noteworthy benefits: Grapeseed oil, especially cold-pressed, unrefined options, are thought to have impressive antioxidant properties, studies show. It’s also technically a “dry oil,” which means it sinks in quickly and won’t leave a sticky feeling on the surface of your skin.

Of course, Aguilar applies another layer of oil to trap in the water post-rinse. “As soon as I step out of the shower, I mix the grapeseed oil with my body moisturizer and lather up,” she says. “You can feel and see the difference in your skin by doing this magical ritual. Skin feels moisturized, soothed and irritations diminish.”