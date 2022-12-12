The Difference Between Wet & Dry Skin Oils, Explained

Oils, we know, are occlusives—they trap water into the skin and hair and keep the precious moisture from seeping out. But while dry oils are still classified as traditional carrier oils, they won’t leave a sticky feeling on the surface of your skin. One of the most common complaints with body oils that they can leave a residue on the skin, which can transfer to clothing, linens, and more. There's not the same concern with dry oils as the absorption rate is so much faster. By the time you go to put on your clothing, you'll be ready to go.