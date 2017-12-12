The Difference Between Wet & Dry Skin Oils, Explained

Have you recently seen a luxe product labeled "dry oil"? Dry oils have been popping up everywhere, and if you need some clarification about this oxymoron, you’re not alone. How could something liquid, wet, and moisturizing also be dry? What’s the difference between wet and dry oils? And most importantly, are wet and dry oils meaningful distinctions that prove to be more than just a passing fad?

For the sake of transparency, let’s begin by stating that dry oil is somewhat of a misnomer because the term refers to the rate at which oil absorbs into the skin. While the term is rather new, the concept has been around for ages. Many herbalists, aromatherapists, and product formulators refer to dry oils as lightweight and quick-absorbing oils used in skin and hair care. Unfortunately, there is no hard-and-fast classification for which oils are defined as dry. But there’s general consensus among beauty experts that they are high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, namely linoleic, and encompass vegetable, seed, and herbal oils.