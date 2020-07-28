We love a natural beauty oil around here at mbg. Why? They are simple, effective, and don't come loaded with any additives you may not want on your hair and scalp. And there are certainly plenty of favorites to choose from (jojoba, argan, or marula oils come to mind). And there's one we often see formulated into both skin and hair care products: grapeseed oil.

So what do you need to know about grapeseed oil before making a purchase? The botanical oil—derived from, well, the seeds of grapes—comes packed with fatty acids and the antioxidant polyphenol, which give it its impressive properties when used on hair. However, just be sure you're purchasing a cold-pressed, unrefined high-quality option (more on why later).

Here, we dive into the oil's benefits and what to know: