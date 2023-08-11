6 Reasons You Should Add Marula Oil To Your Skin, Hair & Nail Routine, Stat
Navigating oils can be super confusing. There's a slew of popular options (coconut, jojoba, and argan, to name a few), but knowing which oil to choose can be a challenge. Here's one more to add to the list: marula oil.
You've probably seen marula oil in luxury facial hydrators; that's because this oil, just like the others, is rich in moisture. It's also rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties that make it a solution for a variety of beauty concerns. Ahead, find six ways to add marula oil into your hair, skin, and nail routine, stat.
What is marula oil?
Marula oil is the oil that’s extracted from the kernels of the fruits of the marula tree (official name is Sclerocarya birrea), a botanical plant grown in various locations in Africa including South Africa. The fleshy parts of the fruit are edible and actually high in vitamin C. Marula oil is known to be light, fast absorbing and high in antioxidants. It is most commonly used in cosmetics, although it can be used in cooking and household uses as well.
Marula oil benefits
Thanks to its high nutrient content, the oil has several benefits for the skin according to research1. It’s no wonder that it has so many uses in beauty (which we’ll get to in a second). Here, a rundown of why this botanical oil is so great for skin.
- Amino acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, such as the proteins that make up our skin (like keratin, collagen, and elastin). Marula oil contains L-arginine and glutamic acid, which are two amino acids that are important for skin health.
- Fatty acids: The oil is high in several fatty acids (palmitic, stearic, oleic, and myristic acids), so it can help support the lipid layer. These fatty acids also make it great for supporting the hair fiber.
- Antioxidant properties: Like all botanicals with antioxidant-properties, marula oil can help neutralize free radicals. This will protect the skin from environmental damage, oxidative stress, and ease inflammation. Marula oil goes a step further as it has been shown to protect elastin against enzymes that break it down.
- Vitamin C & E: It’s high in the vitamins C and E, which are not only antioxidants but important nutrients in the collagen synthesis process. This means using marula oil could help support your skin’s natural collagen production.
- Anti-bacterial: Research has shown that the oil has antibacterial properties1, so it can help balance the skin microbiome.
How to use marula oil
Given how beneficial the nutrient profile is, it's no wonder there's so many uses! Here, how you can use marula oil in your routine:
- As a face moisturizer
- As a hair oil
- To prevent wrinkles
- As a cuticle oil
- To reduce dark spots
- To help balance skin
- To help ease eczema symptoms
As a face moisturizer
The most basic way to incorporate oils into your skin care routine is as a facial moisturizer. Marula oil is loaded with amino acids and antioxidants, so it not only hydrates the skin but also helps to build a healthy skin barrier.
"It's rich in fatty acids that mimic those naturally found in the outer layer of our skin," says board-certified dermatologist Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., FAAD. "Having a healthy skin barrier supports supple, hydrated skin that keeps pathogens out and locks appropriate levels of moisture in."
As a hair oil
Since marula oil is lightweight, it's a great go-to hair oil for smoothing flyaways and fighting frizz.
Board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D., says it's a great hair gloss when you're looking to add sheen to your strands. "Marula oil absorbs quickly into your hair so the hair looks glossy, not greasy," she says.
If you have fine hair, try adding the oil to your ends first to ensure your hair doesn't get weighed down.
To prevent wrinkles
Applying a few drops of marula oil to your daily hydrator can help delay signs of aging (like wrinkles).
"Marula oil contains amino acids that help strengthen the skin's barrier and counter the effects of aging," Henry says. "It also contains vitamins C and E, which help destroy free radicals from pollution and UV exposure."
The amino acids also act as a cofactor in healthy collagen production, which helps keep the skin looking firm and taut.
In addition, research has shown it has the ability to protect elastin against enzymes that break it down.
As a cuticle oil
When it comes to nail care, doing basic maintenance is pretty simple and produces great results. You don't have to be a nail polish addict to care about the health and appearance of your cuticles.
Trust us, well-groomed and properly hydrated cuticles can make a huge difference in the appearance of your nails, polish or no polish. Hydrated cuticles can also help to reduce the development of hangnails and dry skin around the nailbed.
Robinson suggests using marula oil as a cuticle oil to keep them moisturized.
To reduce dark spots
Even though marula oil isn't the best solution for moisturizing acne-prone skin, board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., says it can help lighten dark spots, including acne-induced hyperpigmentation thanks to the oil's vitamin C.
"Vitamin C blocks the production of excess melanin, which helps to brighten dark spots," Zeichner says.
to help balance skin
The oil has antimicrobial properties that can help balance bacteria on the skin, and nurture the skin microbiome as a whole. This can help manage sebum production, reduce irritation, and help clear the overall complexion.
The oil itself is lightweight and absorbs into the skin quickly. But it is important to note that marula oil is comedogenic, meaning it has a tendency to block pores, so it's not the best option for severe acne-prone skin.
To soothe eczema symptoms
Although some experts may warn against using oils on dry patches caused by eczema and psoriasis, Robinson believes it's a great option that can soothe inflamed skin.
"The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties in marula oil help soothe irritated skin," she suggests.
While it may not be a solution to healing the skin conditions (there's currently no cure for eczema and psoriasis, but you can target flare-ups and reduce symptoms), it is a simple solution to reducing irritation and itch.
Just be sure to choose an all-natural formula without fragrances and additives to avoid further irritation.
Safety & cautions
Research has shown the oil is considered safe and non-irritating1 for most skin types. But before slathering it all over your face, try it out on a small test area; it's always best to patch test when incorporating a new ingredient into your skin care routine.
The oil itself is considered comedogenic, so you may want to avoid using it in its pure form if you deal with clogged pores. However, when combined with other oils and extracts, it may not be considered pore-clogging, so you don’t have to avoid it altogether.
FAQ
What is marula oil good for?
Marula oil has many beauty benefits thanks to its dense nutrition profile. It is good for supporting the skin barrier, soothing irritation, conditioning dry skin, supporting collagen and elastin, neutralizing free radicals, and helping the overall complexion.
Can I use marula oil on my face everyday?
Yes you can feel comfortable using marula oil on your face everyday. Research has shown the oil is considered safe and non-irritating for most skin types. But before slathering it all over your face, try it out on a small test area; it's always best to patch test when incorporating a new ingredient into your skin care routine.
Can marula oil clog pores?
Marula oil itself is considered comedogenic, so you may want to avoid using it in its pure form if you deal with clogged pores. However, when combined with other oils and extracts, it may not be considered as pore-clogging, so you don’t have to avoid it altogether.
The takeaway
In terms of all the natural oils, consider marula oil another versatile option to add to your beauty routine. And with a super moisturizing yet lightweight consistency, it feels downright luxurious no matter where you apply it—be it on your skin or through your strands. Still want to browse more options before committing? The good news is that It's not the only high-quality, non-comedogenic oil available.