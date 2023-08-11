Marula oil is the oil that’s extracted from the kernels of the fruits of the marula tree (official name is Sclerocarya birrea), a botanical plant grown in various locations in Africa including South Africa. The fleshy parts of the fruit are edible and actually high in vitamin C. Marula oil is known to be light, fast absorbing and high in antioxidants. It is most commonly used in cosmetics, although it can be used in cooking and household uses as well.