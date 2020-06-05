Two of best studied nutrients for nail health are collagen and biotin, both in mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+. Collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which are short chain amino acids. These amino acids are the building blocks for your nails—so if you provide your body with said nutrients, your body will be better equipped to grow healthy, strong nails. In fact, one study found that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, it helped support their nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*

Biotin is a popular addition to nail growth supplements as has been shown in studies to enhance the appearance of nails.* In fact, brittle, rigid nails are another common complaint for those with vitamin deficiencies, especially vitamin B deficiencies. Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies: One found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group.*

Finally, you can also take advantage of antioxidants. Antioxidants have a host of full-body benefits thanks to their ability to neutralize free radical damage in the body. These won’t necessarily help promote growth, but they will support the nails you have. Vitamin E is a popular one as it may even help manage yellowing of nails.