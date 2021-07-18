8 Non-Comedogenic Oils That Won’t Clog Your Pores, According To Derms
Listen, I think it's fair to say that most skin care and beauty fans have moved past the notion that acne-prone folks can’t use oils. Sure, the myth still persists on some level (i.e. “oil-free” marketing), but for the most part we’ve cleared the air and said definitively: If your pores clog easily or your skin tends to breakout, you can still use facial oils in your routine.
But, I will say, there’s good reason the advice stuck around for so long. And that’s because not all oils are created equal: Some oil options out there certainly do contribute to clogged pores. It’s a concept we know in the beauty industry as “comedogenic and non-comedogenic.” And that’s why if you do have acne-prone skin, you should always look for non-comedogenic oils when adding them to your routine.
Don’t know where to begin though? You’ve come to the right place.
What is comedogenic & non comedogenic?
Comedogenic and non-comedogenic refer to how likely a substance is to create comedones, another word for clogged pores. Non-comedogenic products are those that are not known to create pore blockage; on the other end of the spectrum, when something is comedogenic it can. This often leads to sebum plugs, blackheads, and pimples.
“Spectrum” is an important word in that last sentence. This should be seen as a sliding scale with a whole lot of gray room (we explain some of the nuance in detail at the end of this article); labeling something as one or the other is not black and while.
However, there are many oils that we generally consider safe for acne-prone individuals. Here, our faves.
1. Jojoba oil
The liquid extracted from the seeds of a perennial shrub called the Simmondsia chinensis plant, this much beloved oil is structurally very similar to our skin’s natural sebum, or the oil you produce naturally. This means the skin is better at tolerating it. "Jojoba makes an excellent moisturizer for dryness since the active components of jojoba oil mimic the body's natural oils due to its waxy nature. The oil is made up of mostly fatty acids and wax esters,” says naturopathic medicine practitioner Tess Marshall, N.D.
Additionally, it’s known to be pretty good at balancing acne-triggering bacteria on the skin. So it’s reducing your chances of breakouts two-fold. This is thanks to the high levels of iodine: "A benefit of jojoba, which usually gets missed is that it is a natural repellent for microbes and helps prevent any bacterial growth on the skin," says Lucy Xu, a London-based skin care specialist. "This means if applied onto the skin, it will protect against developing skin conditions such as acne."
2. Rosehip oil
Rosehip seed oil is the result of extracting the oils from a small bright-red berry-like seed pod of two types of wild roses—Rosa moschata or Rosa rubiginosa. The inside of a rosehip is a bright orange, which is where the oil gets its notorious bright orangey-red color. "I LOVE rosehip seed oil. It's one of my favorite ingredients. Rosehip oil is a fantastic moisturizer that does not break people out. It's good for all skin types, especially dry, acne-prone or rosacea-prone," says holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D.
Additionally, it has many brightening properties—which is great for acne-prone folks as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is a common problem among this set. So not only will the oil keep you from breaking out in the future, it can help heal some of the residue of breakouts past. This is due to the high content of vitamin C and vitamin A via carotenoids.
3. Hemp seed oil
Quite the trendy ingredient of late, hemp seed oil. But as with most ziegtgeist-y ingredients, there’s a significant amount of confusion. So let’s establish exactly what we’re referring to when we talk about hemp seed oil: People often confuse hemp seed oil and hemp oil (also known as hemp oil extract) for CBD and vice versa, but there are a few key differences between them. All are members of the Cannabis family but come from different parts of the Cannabis plant: Hemp seed oil is cold-pressed from the seeds of the plant and does not contain CBD.
Now that we have that covered, let’s talk skin: The oil has pretty significant anti-inflammatory properties, and thus can help calm acne (an inflammatory skin condition by nature). The oil is also high in linoleic acid, which is good for acne-sufferers. Additionally, it’s a fairly light and fast-absorbing oil.
4. Evening primrose oil
The dreamy sounding name pales in comparison to the dreamy skin you’ll get after using it. The oil is extracted from the seeds of the evening primrose flower, which is high in omega-6s. All oils, however, come packed with fatty acids. So what makes this plant, and its extracted oil, so special? “The oil derived from the evening primrose plant is one of the most potent sources of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an essential omega-6 fatty acid with significant anti-inflammatory properties,” says Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified neurologist. And GLA just so happens to have some pretty great skin benefits. Notably, it has a calming and cooling effect that improves inflammatory conditions, like acne and eczema.
5. Sea Buckthorn oil
This oil sinks into skin effortlessly and quickly, making it a favorite of those with oily skin naturally. But that’s not all: This oil is chock-full of antioxidants and fatty acids to help your skin glow as well as reduce inflammation. “Sea buckthorn oil has one of the highest levels of vitamins C, A, E, and B, as well as containing things like folic acid and ferulic acid,” says skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc.
6. Tea tree oil
This classic essential oil has a long history of use for acne-prone skin. That’s because it works: Thanks to tea tree oil’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it's beloved as a natural acne remedy. One double-blind placebo controlled study found that a 5% tea tree oil gel blend was an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne.
But remember, as an essential oil this always needs to be mixed with a carrier oil as it will be irritating for the skin if applied directly. We recommend using jojoba oil, as that’s non-comedogenic too. Or you can find it formulated into a plethora of products, such as face washes, which do the blending for you.
7. Tamanu oil
A lesser known oil, tamanu oil is extracted from the seeds of the tamanu nut tree (technically a type of evergreen, called calophyllum inophyllum, found in the South Pacific). The oil—along with bark and leaves—has been touted for centuries in African, Asian, Polynesian, and Pacific Island cultures. According to cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, founder of BeautyStat, it's an emollient (meaning it fills in microcracks in the skin), and it "might have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antimicrobial activities."
Derms note that not only is it non-comedogenic, there’s data suggesting that it can balance acne-causing bacteria. "It has some antibacterial activity against P. acnes, the bacteria associated with acne, so it is a safe moisturizing oil to use on acneic skin," says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare.
8. Grapeseed oil
The botanical oil—derived from, well, the seeds of grapes—comes packed with fatty acids and the antioxidant polyphenol, which give it its impressive properties for skin. For example, this light and clear oil is high in linoleic acid, which is ideal for tending to acne. Additionally, those antioxidant properties mean its anti-inflammatory and brightening, which can help those with current breakouts and marks from past zits, too.
The problems with comedogenic ratings.
While this term is pretty standard in the beauty industry at this point, it’s not without fault. Namely: Experts can’t seem to agree on a standard practice to rate and rank ingredients. There are "comedogenic scales" and lists out there, but each varies quite a bit, and none function as an official tool used by dermatologists or cosmetic chemists. So what we're left with is sifting through the research—or in some cases, anecdotal evidence—to figure out what ingredients are more likely to cause clogged pores. Additionally, the term isn’t regulated by the FDA, so brands are free to use it as a marketing tool, even if their formula could trigger breakouts (which breeds mistrust for the consumer).
To understand how we got here, it’s important to understand this history of the concept. The comedogenic scale (ranking from 0 to 5) was first established in the ‘70s by dermatologist Albert Kligman, M.D., who actually helped pioneer Retin-A. In it, the researchers used the rabbit ear model. This is enough to give pause for a few reasons, says cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. The first is that rabbit ears are far more sensitive than human skin, and thus what might trigger acne on the animal might be just fine for human use. The second reason is that no modern literature has been done to confirm this test’s efficacy of use.
Finally, it’s always worth noting that everyone is unique. We can make informed guesses about what might work for a certain skin type, but ultimately we can never fully know how skin is going to react to something. "Even if two people are predisposed to acne, what is non-comedogenic to one person might be so for another," says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D. One of the main factors is skin sensitivity. Those with easily irritable and acne-prone skin might be triggered by more products than those with just oily skin. But there's a whole breadth of other issues, including how easily your pores clog, pore size, and how quickly your skin self-exfoliates.
The takeaway.
Do not fear oils if you have acne-prone skin. However, you should be smart about what products you use. These oils are all thought to be safe for use, and likely won’t clog your pores. However, everyone is different—so be sure to pay attention to your skin and stop use if you notice irritation.