Do you always seem to be breaking out, have clogged pores, or have "congested skin"—yet are constantly slathering on all the acne-fighting ingredients you can get your hands on? The real culprit might be elsewhere: comedogenic ingredients.

If you want to turn your skin around, the key might be finding what we call "noncomedogentic" ingredients and products. But what does it mean, how can you identify these, and what are the common misconceptions? Don't worry, we're here to explain all that and more.