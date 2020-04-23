Ever gaze in the mirror to find a cluster of congested pores on your chin or in the crevices of your nose? They might be darker in color, but they're not your run-of-the-mill blackheads. That buildup you may be facing might actually be sebum plugs (also characterized as sebaceous plugs or sebaceous hyperplasia), which require a slightly different plan of action. But don't fret; they're not so difficult to treat. Here, everything you need to know about sebum plugs, plus the best ways to get rid of them for good.