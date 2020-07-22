Not to be repetitive, but just to make it clear, vitamin F is not an actual vitamin. The letter F stands for fat, but vitamin fat would be, well, weird. But weirdness aside, this fatty acid combo is super underrated. ALA is an omega-4 fatty acid and LA is an omega-6 fatty acid. And just like fatty acids like salmon and avocado do wonders for our bodies, they also transform our skin. “Typically, a product with an active level of vitamin F can improve skin vibrancy with a single use,” says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. Move over highlighter, there’s a new skin luminizer in town.

Vitamin F can be found in various foods like almonds, chia seed and even egg yolks. And if you’re an oil lover, you’ll find this fatty acid combo in rosehip, sunflower, chia and argan oils. But when it comes to applying topically, vitamin F is helps to strengthen and protect the skin barrier. “These fatty acids are part of the seal that sits in cracks between cells in the outer skin layer,” says board-certified dermatologist, Joshua Zeichner, M.D. In simpler terms, he explains that vitamin F is similar to the grout that sits in-between your bathroom tiles. “Natural fats maintain the integrity of the outer skin layer,” he says. Essentially, these fats seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors out.