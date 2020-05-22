These are changes in pigmentation (usually darker patches of skin that show up on your forehead, nose, or cheekbones) that can start to appear in your 30s thanks to sunbathing in your teens and twenties. “It isn't painful and doesn't present any health risks, but can cause significant emotional distress for the estimated six million American women who develop these dark patches on their faces,” says Barr. “Because it can be difficult to treat, minimizing triggers, like sun damage, is important.”

"Around the age of 35, I always advise patients to add antioxidants like vitamin C in the morning,” says says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D. She also explains that due to hormonal changes, like pregnancy, many women are more likely to develop melasma. As for vitamin C, Biossance Squalane Vitamin C Rose Oil is an elegant option.