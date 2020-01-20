You might have heard of this nutrient before, as it’s been used topically for people with super-dry skin or conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

“Ceramides have been used topically for a long time,” says Robert Rountree, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. “They are special lipids in the outer layer of the skin, used to protect the skin barrier and keep moisture in.” Which is exactly why, Rountree explains, these ceramides (also known as ceramosides or phytoceramides, depending on the setting) are routinely prescribed in doctor’s offices.

But even if you don't suffer from eczema or psoriasis, ceramides still matter: We lose them as we age, which contributes to dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles as we get older. That said, ceramides are crucial for keeping your skin supple and hydrated. And, according to Rountree, there are a couple ways you can use them to ensure you're getting an adequate amount.