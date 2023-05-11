Every so often there comes a trendy natural oil that piques the beauty community's interest. Coconut oil was in the spotlight for a long time; argan and jojoba, too. Almond oil, with its silky slip and skin-nurturing properties, is poised to be another favorite.

But how much do you know about the kitchen staple—and what does it actually do for the skin? We spoke with some dermatologists and dove into the research to find out