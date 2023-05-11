Almond Oil For Skin: 5 Uses, Benefits, & More, From Experts
Every so often there comes a trendy natural oil that piques the beauty community's interest. Coconut oil was in the spotlight for a long time; argan and jojoba, too. Almond oil, with its silky slip and skin-nurturing properties, is poised to be another favorite.
But how much do you know about the kitchen staple—and what does it actually do for the skin? We spoke with some dermatologists and dove into the research to find out
What is almond oil?
The name speaks for itself: Almond oil comes from almonds. Historically, this nutrient-dense oil has been used by Ancient Chinese, Ayurvedic, Greek, and Persian schools of medicine to treat dry skin1.
Structurally, almond oil is practically made for dry skin. It contains a high level of fatty acids that can improve the barrier function of skin, and it also contains vitamins D and E so it works as an anti-inflammatory, calming ingredient," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D.
However, there are two different kinds of almond oil out there. Below, the difference between bitter and sweet almond oil.
Sweet almond oil
“Sweet almond oil is a fixed oil and is the one used as an emollient in skincare products,” says clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline. You can say sweet almond oil is a carrier oil, AKA a base you might mix essential oils into when making your own solution.
Bitter almond oil
Bitter almond oil is quite the opposite. “Bitter almond oil is used as an essential oil, and mostly used as a fragrance ingredient in products,” Koestline explains. So if you read about the lovely benefits of almond oil below, know we’re talking about sweet almond oil used in cosmetics for skin benefits.
Almond oil benefits for skin
Speaking of skin benefits, let’s dive into a few of the reasons you may want to add almond oil to your must have shopping list.
Conditions the skin
“Almond oil is a fantastic emollient to soften and condition the skin,” says Koestline. This helps to soften the skin on the outside, easing rough texture many folks with dry skin experience regularly.
Seals in moisture
“As a lightweight moisturizer, almond oil acts as an emollient to help fill in the cracks and crevices of rough skin and an occlusive agent that seals water into the skin” says board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD.
This is one reason almond oil functions as a great “slugging” alternative to petrolatum jelly. The skin is more permeable at night, so making sure nothing gets in or out with an occlusive agent is key.
Supports the skin barrier
“It helps restore and maintain skin barrier function, and the high linoleic acid content is great for dry, sensitive, eczema-prone skin,” Koestline explains. However, the ability to support the skin barrier is a benefit worth noting for everyone, regardless of skin type.
Aesthetically, a healthy skin barrier will look even-toned, plump, dewy, and smooth. Functionally, a healthy skin barrier will be able to fight infection and keep bad bacteria at bay. In summary, taking care of your skin barrier is important, and almond oil can help you do that.
Acts as an antioxidant
“Antioxidants in almond oil, like vitamin E, help protect skin from the effects of free oxygen radicals, which are unstable oxygen molecules that can damage cellular structures,” Camp explains.
Free radicals can come from UV rays, environmental pollution, stress, and more. Think of almond oil as one layer of protection against oxidative stress.
Eases itch and irritation
You’ll often find almond oil in products designed for sensitive, reactive skin types, and that’s not for the lovely scent alone.
“Almond oil can reduce skin irritation,” Camp notes. “This may be helpful in conditions like eczema or psoriasis because it may improve symptoms like itch, swelling or redness,” he adds.
Still, those ultra-sensitive skin types should seek out plain almond oil and stick with fragrance-free, gentle products containing almond oil to dodge other potentially irritating ingredients.
May be helpful post-sun exposure
"Another major benefit is that it was shown to improve some UV damage from sun exposure! Although it's not a replacement for sunscreen, it's a moisturizer that has more benefits than just moisturizing," says Nazarian.
Studies have shown that the oil is capable of preventing structural damage2 caused by UV radiation as well as lessening and slowing down the signs of photoaging. Pretty cool, right?
May ease scars and stretch marks
Thanks to the oil's vitamin E content, it may be beneficial for preventing and treating scar tissue. The vitamin, when used topically, has been shown to reduce the appearance of scars, including those due to acne, stretch, or surgery.
And while there isn't a ton of evidence to prove these effects (yet!), it's speculated that it may be related to anti-inflammatory abilities as well as the ability to limit scar formation during the healing process.
How to use almond oil for the skin
If you’re eager to add almond oil to your beauty reigimine, keep the following uses in mind.
- As a simple face oil: Want all of the benefits with none of the fuss? Simply apply sweet almond oil to your skin in the evening after your other skin care steps. Due to it’s occlusive nature, be sure to make this your last step, so your other products can penetrate properly before you seal your skin with almond oil.
- To remove makeup: “Almond oil can be used as a cleanser or moisturizer and is a common ingredient used in natural makeup remover products,” Garshick notes. Apply almond oil to your hands or a cotton round (hopefully a reusable one), and massage your skin to remove makeup before going in with a second, water-based face wash.
- Add it to your face cream: “Pure almond oil can be added to your favorite moisturizing cream” Koestline recommends. This will make any moisturizer you apply even more hydrating, especially for an overnight treatment.
- As a body oil: The benefits of almond oil for your facial skin apply to the body as well, so feel free to lather up your arms and legs in this nutrient-rich oil while you’re at it. You can even use almond oil to add a bit of shine to your chest and shoulders should you feel inclined.
- As a cuticle oil: If you want your nails to look clean and healthy, your cuticles should be moisturized. Almond oil is one option to keep this area hydrated without any irritation.
Is almond oil comedogenic?
“The comedogenic potential of almond oil is low, it rates a two on a scale of five. This means it is less likely to clog pores and contribute to the formation of acne,” Camp notes. However, you should patch test a small area of your skin if you’re prone to breakouts.
To do this, simply apply the almond oil to your patch of skin regularly and wait a week. If you notice more clogged pores in that area than usual, it may be a tad too pore-clogging for your skin type.
How to use almond oil as a carrier oil
As mentioned above, sweet almond oil is a great carrier oil. By this, we mean a base oil that’s non-irritating and can be used to ease the potency of other essential oils that are more potent. One way to use it as a carrier oil is actually for the scalp and hair growth purposes. Below, a quick recipe.
- Grab your supplies: For this DIY, you’ll need a spray bottle, pure sweet almond oil, and rosemary essential oil.
- Measure: You can make your rosemary almond blend fresh every time, or pre-mix it. Whatever you choose, use five drops of rosemary oil for every teaspoon of almond oil for proper dilution.
- Apply: Once you have your mix, spray it onto the scalp. You can let this sit for an hour or so pre-shower or overnight before washing it out.
Why rosemary oil?
Other uses for almond oil
- As a pre-shower scalp treatment: “Pure almond oil can be used on the scalp as a pre-treatment,” Koestline notes. If you want to encourage more hair growth, follow the rosemary oil recipe above. For simple hydration purposes, apply almond oil as is and massage into the scalp before washing your hair.
- To ease dehydrated hair: “Sweet almond oil is great to repair hair that’s damaged and it helps lock in moisture,” Garshick notes. To reap this benefit, simply apply sweet almond oil to your strands after you wash your hair, or post-styling.
- In cooking: You can also use almond oil for cooking. Research suggests almond oil may support healthy cholesterol levels3, thanks to its beneficial unsaturated fats, and a tablespoon of almond oil provides around a third of your recommended daily intake for vitamin E4, an antioxidant vitamin that helps protect the body from free radical damage that can accelerate skin aging and drive disease. Use this oil for sautéing, roasting, frying, or grilling.
Cautions & side effects
While almond oil is generally well tolerated, you should be mindful of allergic reactions. “Almond oil should not be used by people with allergies to almonds or tree nuts because of the potential of an allergic reaction,” Camp explains
In addition, Koestline notes that anyone with seborrheic dermatitis (AKA dandruff) on the scalp should refrain from applying almond oil to the affected area as it can exacerbate malassezia growth.
Best almond oil products
NOW Solutions
Sweet Almond Oil
Klur
Gentle Matter Cleanser
Elemis
Superfood Face Oil
Grown Alchemist
Lip Balm—Vanilla & Watermelon
FAQ
Can I put almond oil on my face?
You can apply pure, sweet almond oil to the face. Be sure to stay away from bitter almond oil, as this version is more potent and generally used as fragrance, not as a skin care product alone.
Is almond oil good for aging skin?
Due to almond oil's ability to hydrate the skin, provide antioxidant benefit, and protect the skin barrier, it is a great pick for aging skin.
Does almond oil clog pores?
The takeaway
Almond oil is highly beneficial for increasing skin hydration and protecting the skin from free radicals. This ingredient is safe for sensitive skin and may even ease dryness and irritation from eczema, experts say. Plus, you can even use it in cooking. For more information on using this ingredient in the kitchen (and how it measures up to other oils) check out this story.
