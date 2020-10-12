10 Best Reusable Cotton Rounds: Cleanse, Tone & Remove Makeup In One Swipe
To my fellow cotton round loyalists: It's time to take a closer look at those little pads you use to cleanse, tone, and remove makeup. Not only are they incredibly wasteful (beauty products are notoriously difficult to recycle, and single-use items like cotton rounds only add to the buildup), but they're also pretty annoying to keep purchasing on the regular. In mere days, your bin is brimming with makeup-soaked cotton, and you've got to venture out—yet again—to snag another sleeve of rounds.
The solution, of course, is to make the switch to reusable cotton rounds. Not just to limit the harm on the planet and on your wallet (although, those are pretty good reasons, if you ask a former cotton round devotee), but these plush pads actually have added skin care benefits as you swipe. Some have textured surfaces to gently exfoliate, others have super-soft fibers for easily irritated skin, and newer iterations come in fun, playful colors that elevate your bathroom shelf.
Here, we've rounded up the very best.
The Waste Less Shop Reusable Facial Rounds
With both charcoal-colored and pearl-white options to choose from, these rounds have double the power. The former is great for melting stubborn makeup or sweeping on toner, while the white bamboo terry has a bit of a textured surface—perfect for some light exfoliation as you wash off a cleanser. Best part? These pads can be reused for up to two years, and they're compostable once it's time to give 'em up.
Reusable Facial Rounds, The Waste Less Shop ($30)
Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Bamboo Reusable Cosmetic Rounds
Pure luxury is just right: Makeup artist Jenny Patinkin's rounds are the definition of plush. They're made from organic bamboo, which gives it a slight texture that's great for gently sloughing the skin. They're hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and antimicrobial—and the faux-croc pouch makes storing them extra chic.
Pure Luxury Organic Bamboo Reusable Cosmetic Rounds, Jenny Patinkin ($38)
Eve Lom Muslin Cloths
Grab the softest, fluffiest washcloth you can get your hands on, and chances are muslin will be gentler on the skin. That's because it's specially woven to be extra absorbent and super thin. Eve Lom's cloths are top-notch: Made with 100% cotton, they gently exfoliate and stimulate the lymphatic system as you cleanse, leaving even the most sensitive of skin smooth to the touch.
Muslin Cloths, Eve Lom ($22)
Marley's Monsters Facial Rounds: Rainbow Solids
These handmade beauties will surely liven up your bathroom. Plus, they're made with 100% cotton flannel: Appealing on the eyes; oh-so gentle on the skin.
Facial Rounds: Rainbow Solids, Marley's Monsters ($16)
EcoRoots Organic Reusable Cotton Rounds
Made with organic cotton and bamboo (both biodegradable fabrics), these rounds are great for the face and neck—they're a bit bigger in diameter, which makes for a lovely cleanse. Take two, douse them with warm water, and massage in circular motions to wash off your cleanser. Trust us, it's downright luxurious.
Organic Reusable Cotton Rounds, EcoRoots ($10.97)
Face Halo PRO
The most hi-tech reusable rounds of the bunch, these pads can remove even the most stubborn of makeup with just water—no remover necessary. The fibers are 100 times finer than human hair, so they're able to reach into your pores and get into the nitty-gritty of makeup.
Face Halo PRO, Face Halo ($22)
Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Another set of bamboo-cotton pads, these plush rounds are super soft on delicate skin. They're also 100% biodegradable and compostable—just throw them in a compost bin when you're ready for a new pack (usually after a year or two). Plus, they come in an organic cotton laundry bag, which makes cleanup a breeze.
Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, Greenzla ($12.99)
e.l.f. Cosmetics Face Erase Cleansing Cloud
A cleansing cloud just sounds dreamy, no? It's perfect to use post-cleansing balm or oil to remove makeup in a snap. Hydrate the pad with warm or cold water and massage it into your skin—the tiny fibers can remove any and all impurities as you wipe.
Face Erase Cleansing Cloud, e.l.f. Cosmetics ($4)
Wegreeco Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Another fun, playful option, these pastel pads are great for those wanting to compartmentalize their cotton: Choose a color specific for toning, cleansing, and removing makeup—it's an organized beauty fan's paradise.
Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, Wegreeco ($8.99)
HOPESHINE Face Makeup Remover Cloths
Rather than using makeup remover wipes (which can be abrasive on the skin) try one of these plush microfiber towels to swipe off your makeup at the end of the day. They're fluffy, yet effective, so your face won't emerge beet-red from any rubbing or tugging.
Face Makeup Remover Cloths, HOPESHINE ($7.99)
