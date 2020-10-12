To my fellow cotton round loyalists: It's time to take a closer look at those little pads you use to cleanse, tone, and remove makeup. Not only are they incredibly wasteful (beauty products are notoriously difficult to recycle, and single-use items like cotton rounds only add to the buildup), but they're also pretty annoying to keep purchasing on the regular. In mere days, your bin is brimming with makeup-soaked cotton, and you've got to venture out—yet again—to snag another sleeve of rounds.

The solution, of course, is to make the switch to reusable cotton rounds. Not just to limit the harm on the planet and on your wallet (although, those are pretty good reasons, if you ask a former cotton round devotee), but these plush pads actually have added skin care benefits as you swipe. Some have textured surfaces to gently exfoliate, others have super-soft fibers for easily irritated skin, and newer iterations come in fun, playful colors that elevate your bathroom shelf.

Here, we've rounded up the very best.