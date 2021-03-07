Whether you like your rinse long and luxurious or practical and speedy, a good shower should leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and, well, clean. But itchy? Seems suspect.

Actually, it’s quite common to feel itchy after a shower, and if you frequently dread hopping under the spray, don’t worry—there’s a bunch of ways you can find relief. Below, six reasons for the itch, and how to make sure your showers stay soothing.