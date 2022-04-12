There's also something to be said about the length of your shower, especially if you are partial to a steamy spray. Read: The longer you expose your skin to hot water, the more it'll strip your skin. And if you live in an area of hard water? Well, it's the perfect storm: "Hard water can be super drying, and frequently exposing your skin (especially if it's already prone to dryness) can make those conditions worse," Ciraldo says regarding shower schedules.