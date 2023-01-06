Clean and hypoallergenic mascaras are one of the hardest beauty items to get right (it's essential they have effective preservative systems, given the fact that you dip the wand in and out and increase the chance of contamination). But many people are irritated by those traditional preservatives, some even contracting contact dermatitis, which (as mentioned) is especially prevalent around the eyes. Jane Iredale gets it just right, with a paraben- and phthalate-free formula that's gentle on the eyes, along with seaweed lipids to condition those flutters and protect against breakage.

Longest Lash Thickening and Lengthening Mascara, jane iredale ($38.70)