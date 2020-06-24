According to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, it’s all about fragrance: “[Artificial fragrance] is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash.” Essentially, hypoallergenic and artificial fragrance-free follow the same beat. That’s why board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says to look for “fragrance-free” on the label, in addition to the overarching hypoallergenic. “Even products that are labeled as ‘unscented’ may still contain fragrance and can therefore still cause an allergic reaction,” she advises. We repeat: Labels can be tricky.

Other than that, steer clear of your common preservatives; that is, your parabens, phenoxyethanol (which many brands have used in place of parabens; it is certainly a far safer alternative, and usually doesn't have the same reaction to it's paraben cousin, but if you are highly sensitive, you still might notice irritation from it), and formaldehyde, “which have been linked to skin allergies,” says King.

Good news is, there are plenty of brands that do fit the bill. Check these 10 expert-approved, truly hypoallergenic makeup products to help you get your glow, sans irritation.