11 Eczema-Friendly Makeup Products That Aren't Just Boring Basics
For those with easily irritated, red, and inflamed skin, makeup is a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it covers up flare-ups. But on the other? It can be the reason for the irritation in the first place. That's why those with sensitive skin, especially eczema, need to be especially careful with their skin care and makeup choices.
But don't worry: "Careful" doesn't need to mean boring. Just check out the options below.
However, I will advise you to patch-test. It's a good idea for anyone but especially true if your skin gets angry more easily.
Alima Pure Liquid Silk Foundation
Mineral bases tend to be the best bet for sensitive skin folk. But on the flip side, those with dryness loathe the feeling of powder as it seems to soak up much-needed moisture. This liquid foundation blends the best of both worlds: mineral foundation that's hydrating too. It comes in 10 shades, and the range is very diverse.
Liquid Silk Foundation, Alima Pure ($42)
Jane Iredale Glow Time Mineral BB Cream Full Coverage
Another mineral favorite, this offers medium to full coverage for days when you have any redness you want to cover up. Plus, it has a mineral SPF, which is great for those who find layering on an additional SPF too irritating. This, too, comes in plenty of shades and has color-matching technology to blend in effortlessly.
Glow Time Mineral BB Cream Full Coverage, Jane Iredale ($50)
Colorscience Natural Finish Pressed Foundation SPF 20
OK, let's say you don't love liquid foundations but are also too dry for mineral powders: This pressed foundation is the perfect blend. Its lightweight texture shears out to buffer tone and even texture—but has a blend of sensitive-skin-safe oils to help keep skin feeling moisturized.
Natural Finish Pressed Foundation SPF 20, Colorscience ($55)
RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up
Finally, you might be one to avoid face makeup altogether—yet still want to have a nonirritating touchup when a flare-up occurs. This is super-moisturizing and easy to build, so you can cover as much or as little as you want.
"Un" Cover-Up, RMS Beauty ($36)
W3LL People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara
Contact dermatitis—a form of eczema that comes from using irritating products—is especially prevalent around the eyes. And since many people are irritated by preservatives often found in traditional mascara, you might find it beneficial to switch to a natural option that uses more gentle preservatives.
Expressionist Volumizing Mascara, W3LL People ($22.99)
Cocokind Mai-Light Maitake Rose Skin Nourishing Highlighter
This stunning balm is soothing, gentle, light, and more dewy than pink. Why is it perfect for those with stressed-out skin? It's made with adaptogens, which can help your angry skin chill out. It simply pops on darker skin tones, too.
Mai-Light Maitake Rose Skin Nourishing Highlighter, Cocokind ($12)
CoverFX Matte Finish Bronzer
This clean bronzer is perfect for those with light skin tones—a swipe of bronzer can give you that easy sun-kissed gleam on days when you feel nothing but blotchy and red. It's also made with green tea extract and phytosphingosine, two powerhouse ingredients that help combat redness and irritation. So you're not just covering up redness, you're healing it too.
Matte Finish Bronzer, CoverFX ($28)
Tower28 Beauty Superdew Shimmer Free Highlighter
This brand was founded on the ethos that sensitive skin products don't have to be boring. This highlighter is proof. It imparts that dewy, almost-glassy glow so coveted by the Cool Girl Instagram demographic. This balm is made with a blend of oils and soothing actives—and has that coveted National Eczema Association stamp.
Superdew Shimmer Free Highlighter, Tower28 Beauty ($18)
Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Cream Blush
This blush—and brand—has a devoted following for a reason. Not only does the dreamy cream texture melt in effortlessly, but it comes in 11 dynamic shades. (No matter your skin tone or look, you'll find one you enjoy.) This natural blush with natural pigments is ideal for those with dryness and who are easily affected by synthetic dyes.
Inner Glow Cream Blush, Rituel de Fille ($29)
VMV Hypoallergenics Two True Hues Eyeshadow Duo
This brand was founded on the idea that those with skin that's touchy to allergens still deserve to have a little fun. And if that's you, look no further than their 15 eye-shadow duos (that range from this playful blue to basic nudes). These sets are clean and loaded with ingredients that are not only safe for sensitive eyes but good for it, like green tea and monolaurin.
Two True Hues Eyeshadow Duo, VMV Hypoallergenics ($42)
Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil
Again, eyes tend to be more sensitive areas. This ophthalmologist-tested option is almost fully natural, made with skin-feeding oils like jojoba. This is why it glides on so easily and won't tug at the delicate area.
Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil, Burt's Bees ($9.99)
Aveeno Positively Radiant Maxglow Serum Primer
I'm rarely one to wear a primer—like, if ever—but it can add a gentle, moisturizing, and even protective layer between you and your makeup. Aveeno is a favorite drugstore brand that specializes in cleaner and hypoallergenic formulas. This light primer will cushion skin when you need it most. Positively Radiant Maxglow Serum Primer, Aveeno ($23.99)
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.