According to board-certified dermatologist Kiran Mian, D.O., phenoxyethanol is a preservative that’s used in cosmetics, perfumes, and toiletries. It’s colorless, oily, and has a rose-like odor. Chemically speaking, it’s an ether alcohol that’s naturally found in green tea. But most of the phenoxyethanol you’ll come across is synthesized in a lab.

On that note, you probably use this chemical more often than you think. About 23.9% of personal products contain phenoxyethanol, so it’s a pretty common preservative. It’s likely in most of your products, from leave-on cosmetics (like lipsticks) to rinse-off formulas (like cleansers).

And you’re probably about to see a lot more of it, too. With the increasing popularity of paraben-free products, many skin care brands have using phenoxyethanol in place of parabens. It can be listed on a label under several names, including 2-phenoxyethanol, phenoxytol, ethylene glycol monophenyl ether, and 1-hydroxy-2-phenoxyethane.