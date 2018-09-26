How To Know If Your Essential Oils Have Expired (In 5 Seconds Or Less)

"The quality of oil definitely plays a big role in the shelf life," Snyder adds, so if you want your oil to last a while, you'll want to make sure you're buying one that isn't made using additives or carrier oils.

More telltale signs that an oil will last? It'll be packaged in a dark bottle (too much light can deteriorate your oils over time), have an orifice reducer (because oils will go bad quicker when they're exposed to oxygen), and be clearly marked with the plant's Latin name and expiration date. "Not all oils have expiration dates on them, which really concerns me," Snyder says. "If they don't, you really don't know what you're working with."

Choosing a high-quality oil is the first step, and from there you need to make sure you're taking proper care of your new sensory sidekicks. It's pretty simple: Just keep the bottles closed when they're not in use—remember what I said about oxygen exposure?—and don't leave them out in really hot places if you can avoid it.

If you do have oils that are on the verge of going bad, it's time to dust off their bottles and put those babies to work. The quickest way to do so is by mixing up a home cleaner. Simply add the antimicrobial oil of your choice (like lemon or orange) to a mixture of distilled vinegar and water. Here's one smell-good recipe to get started with.