I Used Essential Oils 13 Different Ways At Home & These Were By Far The Best

Confession time: I'm an essential oils hoarder. To the left of my bed, you'll find a shoebox-size collection of vials overflowing with lavender, lemon, sage, and sandalwood. My trusty sensory arsenal has expanded over the years as I keep finding new oils to please my nose, but my purpose for them has plateaued. Sure, I'll make my own blends to diffuse around bedtime and occasionally sniff certain scents for focus, energy, or relaxation, but most of the time my fragrant little friends go untouched.

As an editor at mindbodygreen, I'm always learning about the incredible versatility of essential oils, so last week I set out to put my collection to the test in exciting new ways. For help shaking up my aromatic life, I consulted with some of mbg's experts for their favorite ways to use certain scents and wore down the pages of Valerie Ann Worwood's classic text, The Complete Book of Essential Oils & Aromatherapy, which lists over 600 fragrance recipes. I only scratched the surface, but here were the results of the weeklong experiment using essential oils for pretty much everything.