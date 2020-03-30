We get it: Clean skin care can be confusing. And one of the most common questions any beauty expert gets is this: "What ingredients should I avoid?" It's a question that pops up so much because there's little to no regulation in the personal care industry, and thus consumers are left to figure it out for themselves. Thankfully, in the last several years, retailers and brands have stepped up: Many now have long "no" lists (or ingredients you won't find in their products) as well as just being generally more transparent as a whole. The industry is not perfect, but it's come a long way.

That being said, there are some things we generally advise you to avoid in your personal care products, as research has shown them to be questionable at best. They're commonly referred to as the "dirty dozen." If you stick to clean and natural products, you likely won't find these—but if you dabble in more traditional products, keep an eye out for these on the ingredient list: