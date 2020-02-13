New research may have found yet another reason to stick with natural makeup—especially if you're expecting a child.

Parabens, or preservation chemicals used in tons of makeup and other beauty products, have long been understood to have carcinogenic effects, as well as disrupt hormone function. They were actually banned by the European Union nearly two decades ago but are still found in products sold here in the U.S.

And according to new research out of Berlin University Hospital, children are more likely to become overweight if their mothers used paraben-laden products while pregnant.