You might regard it as a relatively newer trend in the K-beauty space, but honey skin is actually a much older and widely used term. “Honey skin became trendy in Korea long before glass skin became a thing in the U.S.,” says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. In fact, the term “honey skin” remains a popular Korean slang term (the hashtag yields over 300 thousand posts on Instagram), referring to skin that’s healthy, plump, and baby-smooth.

The key difference with honey skin is texture: “Glass skin and dumpling skin are reflective and multi-dimensional looks, whereas honey skin appears semi-glossy, plump, and poreless like a baby’s skin,” Compton adds. Think of the dewy, slightly glowing texture of honey, rather than the radiance of glass or the three-dimensional feel of a dumpling. Consider it another skin care metaphor to add to the roster.