As with glass skin, you can't achieve a dewy dumpling look without focusing on skin care. To get that dumpling glow, it's all about hydration: That's why Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty's senior vice president of salon services and trends, recommends using a cream cleanser to preserve the natural oils in your skin and keep it looking moist. If you choose to use toner (a personal decision, really), he recommends not letting it dry on your skin. "Immediately after, apply your moisturizer," he tells mbg, to give your skin a slight sheen.

As for the cream, you'll want to keep it water-based to keep the look lightweight. "That will eliminate the reflective shine a more occlusive formula would provide," explains makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. To seal in the moisture (don't forget, a water-based formula can evaporate and dry your skin out even further), apply a good facial oil with your fingertips. Keep your touch light, really focusing on the areas you'll highlight later on to emulate a healthy glow.