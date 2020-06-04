mindbodygreen

Beauty

How To Get Dumpling Skin: 6 Simple Steps For A Plush, Multidimensional Glow

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
How to Get Dumpling Skin, the New K Beauty Trend

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 4, 2020 — 23:20 PM

Ever gape at a basket of fresh dumplings and think, That highlight! Why are you so glowy? Well, if you're envious of a steaming piece of shumai, it turns out you're not alone: Dumpling skin is very much a thing, garnering so much traction that it's become a makeup look in its own right, right beside K-beauty mainstays like glass skin and a 10-step regimen. Better yet? It's not so difficult to replicate. Here's how to get dumpling skin in seven steps, so you can achieve that fresh, plush glow. 

What is dumpling skin?

Take a closer look at the aforementioned basket of dumplings—notice their moist, slightly glistening appearance? Makeup artist Nam Vo certainly noticed the glow, whose hashtag #dewydumpling went viral as soon as she swept highlighter across her skin, resembling freshly steamed dough. And thus, dumpling skin was born. 

You're probably thinking: How is this look different from glass skin? Don't they both emphasize plump skin with an emphasis on the dew? And you're definitely right; the looks are perhaps two sides of the same coin. But dumpling skin focuses on supple, moist skin rather than looking luminous and reflective.

Article continues below

How to get dumpling skin: 6 steps to a supple glow.

Here's how to replicate Vo's glow, so you can become your best dumpling self: 

1. Start with skin care. 

As with glass skin, you can't achieve a dewy dumpling look without focusing on skin care. To get that dumpling glow, it's all about hydration: That's why Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty's senior vice president of salon services and trends, recommends using a cream cleanser to preserve the natural oils in your skin and keep it looking moist. If you choose to use toner (a personal decision, really), he recommends not letting it dry on your skin. "Immediately after, apply your moisturizer," he tells mbg, to give your skin a slight sheen. 

As for the cream, you'll want to keep it water-based to keep the look lightweight. "That will eliminate the reflective shine a more occlusive formula would provide," explains makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. To seal in the moisture (don't forget, a water-based formula can evaporate and dry your skin out even further), apply a good facial oil with your fingertips. Keep your touch light, really focusing on the areas you'll highlight later on to emulate a healthy glow. 

Try these products:

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème
1

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

Credo $48
Touch In SOL Pretty Filter Waterful Glow Cream
2

Touch In SOL Pretty Filter Waterful Glow Cream


Touch In SOL $38
NakedPoppy Revitalize Organic Facial Oil
3

NakedPoppy Revitalize Organic Facial Oil

NakedPoppy $42
Indie Lee COQ-10 Toner
4

Indie Lee COQ-10 Toner


The Detox Market $34
Article continues below

2. Support soft skin from the inside out.*

If you support natural collagen levels in the body, your skin will appear firmer and more taut—the perfect base for a dewy dumpling look.* The most effective way to do so is through hydrolyzed collagen supplements, as collagen is too large of a molecule to penetrate the skin topically.

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Try mbg's grass-fed collagen+ to keep your skin glowy and plump from the inside out. This supplement has been shown to support skin elasticity and hydration and smooth the appearance of texture (like fine lines and wrinkles).* The formula also contains antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and sulforaphane glucosinolate, which can neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress.* Finally, dumpling skin is all about hydration: The blend also includes hyaluronic acid, which helps enhance your skin's natural moisture levels.* 

Article continues below

3. Primer is your friend. 

Now, on to makeup: "Start off your look by introducing the first layer of glow," Compton says. Reach for a primer that's super buildable (not glittery, not matte) to gently pat on. As with the oil, focus on areas you plan to highlight—the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, and center of the chin. Keep your formulas lightweight here; dumpling skin is all about letting your natural texture shine. 

Try these products:

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer
1

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer


Credo $36
Vapour beauty primer
2

Vapour Beauty Gentle Illuminating Primer

Vapour Beauty $60
Crop Natural Radiant Glow Primer
3

Crop Natural Radiant Glow Primer

Credo $36
Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
4

ILIA Beauty True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

Credo $52

4. Create a multidimensional glow.

Perhaps the most important difference between dumpling skin and its K-beauty counterparts, this makeup look is about layering products to create a multidimensional feel. When you strategically layer makeup products, you can achieve that same feel. "The goal is to look like you're glowing from within instead of looking flat and reflective, like glass," Compton explains. 

To do so, she suggests mixing your foundation (or BB or CC cream, if you so choose) with a few drops of liquid highlighter. That way, the product will cling to your skin’s natural shape and texture. 

Try these products:

Maya Chia The Highlight of the Day
1

Maya Chia The Highlight of the Day

Credo $42
ILIA Beauty Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
2

ILIA Beauty Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

ILIA Beauty $42
Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer
3

Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer

Sephora $26
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Juice Boost
4

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Juice Boost


Credo $25
Article continues below

5. Strategically place concealer. 

Choose a brightening concealer (maybe one or two shades lighter than your usual color) to strategically spot-treat and highlight the high points of the face, says Compton. By using concealer to do the job, you can give those high points some love (reminder: That's the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, and center of the chin) without adding any extra shimmer.

Try these products:

Kosas Revealer Concealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
1

Kosas Revealer Concealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer


Sephora $28
rituel de fille concealer
2

Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil Conceal and Cover

Rituel de Fille $34
ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer
3

ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer

Sephora $30
Tarte SEA Hydrocealer Concealer
4

Tarte SEA Hydrocealer Concealer

Sephora $24

6. Layer creams and powders. 

Next up, blush, an oft-overlooked step, according to Compton, but an important one nonetheless: Use a cream blush to hit the highest points of your cheekbones, following with a powder highlighter to emulate that plush, filled dumpling look. Now, you might think liquid highlighters would be top dog, but stay with us here: By dabbing powder highlighter over the cream, you can make the look even more three-dimensional.

Just don't go too heavy on the highlighter, and keep most of it on those cheekbones. As Stenson points out, "too much highlighter can become reflective," which may fare better for a glass skin look than a dewy dumpling glow. Less is more to achieve the natural dumpling steam sheen. Finally, be sure the powder is your last step in the routine; you don't want to be layering cream products over powders, as they won't glide on as easily and can even become splotchy. 

Try these products:

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight
1

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight

Westman Atelier $75
Rituel de Fille Rare Light Crème Luminizer
2

Rituel de Fille Rare Light Crème Luminizer

Rituel de Fille $29
RMS Beauty Luminizing Powder
3

RMS Beauty Luminizing Powder

RMS Beauty $38
Aether Beauty Supernova Crushed Diamond Highlighter
4

Aether Beauty Supernova Crushed Diamond Highlighter


Credo $38
Article continues below

7. Add a veil of moisture. 

The final step? Spritz a hydrating face mist to amplify the glow, says Compton. That way, you'll emulate those freshly steamed dumplings sitting in their basket, with just enough moisture to look supple, not sweaty. Just a few spritzes will do the trick. 

Try these products:

Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator
1

Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator


Credo $35
Tower 28 SOS (Save. Our. Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray
2

Tower 28 SOS (Save. Our. Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray


Credo $28
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist
3

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist

Credo $32
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
4

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Sephora $48

Key takeaways. 

Keep in mind that this look is about suppleness rather than shine—that's what makes it unique from glass skin. While both looks blur the line between skin care and makeup, there are two slightly different vibes here: Think of dumpling skin as moist and plush, glass skin as reflective and luminous. To emulate the soft skin of a dumpling, make sure the look stays multidimensional, with highlight in just the right places. Of course, you can't really achieve dumpling skin without starting off with a healthy, refreshed base—for this look, supporting supple skin from the inside-out is key to creating that flawless gyoza glow.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Beauty

Is It Bad To Wash Your Face In The Shower? We Dive Into The Debate

Jamie Schneider
Is It Bad To Wash Your Face In The Shower? We Dive Into The Debate
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Home

It's High Time To Clean Your Couch: Here's How To Do It Naturally

Sarah Regan
It's High Time To Clean Your Couch: Here's How To Do It Naturally
Recipes

You Only Need 6 Ingredients For This Low-Carb Crispy Chicken Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
You Only Need 6 Ingredients For This Low-Carb Crispy Chicken Dinner
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
Beauty

Is Your Décolletage Showing Signs Of Aging? Here's Why + How To Help

Jamie Schneider
Is Your Décolletage Showing Signs Of Aging? Here's Why + How To Help
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-dumpling-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!