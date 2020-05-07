First, Graham shares, she dabs a "tiny bit" of Aquaphor on her lips to keep them hydrated; for a clean option, try the Skin Food Lip Butter from Weleda; it has a similar jelly texture and slight glossy sheen. Just be sure to use a minimal amount or give the product some time to sink into your lips before moving on with the liner. "I don't want my lips to be super moisturized," Graham explains, "because I want them to stay."

Then she takes a soft-brown eyebrow pencil to shade along her lip line. A shade slightly darker than your lips will create a shadowed illusion while still looking natural. The result? Pillowy, lush lips.

If you have super-dark brows, you might not want to use the same pencil for your lips. Rather, makeup artist Jenny Patinkin recommends finding a shade that has an ashy or taupe undertone: "Both are a little gray, so they'll look more like a natural shadow. Anything too warm will go orange," she explains. For clean options, check out PYT Beauty's Defining Brow Pencil in Taupe and EcoBrow's Brow Defining Crayon in Sharon.

"Who would've ever thought to use this as a lip liner?" Graham jokes on camera. It's unconventional, sure, but hey—that's the time we're living in. Add this to our bank of beauty tips we'll be showing off post-pandemic.