Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips Doesn't Even Require A Lip Product
If there's one overarching beauty trend to come out of quarantine, perhaps it's embracing multipurpose looks. One by one, conventional beauty rules have seemed to leap out the window: Mascara becomes brow gel, lipstick becomes eye shadow, the list goes on. Needless to say, people are getting a little more creative with their beauty routines of late (whether they're trying to salvage their favorite products or are just looking for ways to spice up their days).
Add Ashley Graham to the mix: The model and new mom whipped out her trusty eyebrow pencil, only to head straight for her lips. The quick trick, she said yesterday in an IGTV tutorial, makes her lips look naturally fuller. "It just kind of pulls them open and up," she shares with her 10.9 million followers. And it doesn't take long for the shade to look seamless along her natural lip line, making us wonder if we should ditch our lip liners in favor of a versatile brow crayon.
Want to recreate the look? Here's how.
First, Graham shares, she dabs a "tiny bit" of Aquaphor on her lips to keep them hydrated; for a clean option, try the Skin Food Lip Butter from Weleda; it has a similar jelly texture and slight glossy sheen. Just be sure to use a minimal amount or give the product some time to sink into your lips before moving on with the liner. "I don't want my lips to be super moisturized," Graham explains, "because I want them to stay."
Then she takes a soft-brown eyebrow pencil to shade along her lip line. A shade slightly darker than your lips will create a shadowed illusion while still looking natural. The result? Pillowy, lush lips.
If you have super-dark brows, you might not want to use the same pencil for your lips. Rather, makeup artist Jenny Patinkin recommends finding a shade that has an ashy or taupe undertone: "Both are a little gray, so they'll look more like a natural shadow. Anything too warm will go orange," she explains. For clean options, check out PYT Beauty's Defining Brow Pencil in Taupe and EcoBrow's Brow Defining Crayon in Sharon.
"Who would've ever thought to use this as a lip liner?" Graham jokes on camera. It's unconventional, sure, but hey—that's the time we're living in. Add this to our bank of beauty tips we'll be showing off post-pandemic.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.