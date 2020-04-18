Even if you use the aforementioned tools to scrape out your makeup, it’s important to keep your brushes and applicators fluffy and clean. In addition to washing them after every use, you may want to stick to high-quality makeup brushes from the get-go. “Very soft, high-quality brushes will pick up less product from the pan and will blend more efficiently on your skin,” says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin.

Your brush quality can also determine how long your products themselves stay soft and bouncy. Ever notice those shiny speckles on the surface of a bronzer? Those are likely due to the transfer of oils from your face, to your brushes, to the pan—taking away its efficacy. “Those little speckles harden over time, making it difficult to get any color pick up, so keeping your brushes clean will make a difference,” Patinkin says.

If you’re already noticing your powders harden, don’t fret: She assures you can also take a clean butter knife and gently scrape away the top layer to remove those hardened spots.