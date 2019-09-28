How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?

Your first and best rule of thumb is already on the bottle: The brand-approved shelf life is depicted by a number followed by the letter M. This is going to be your expiration date, the same as you would see on food items. But that's not the only thing to look out for, as expiration dates are only a fraction of the story: Products can become inactive or spoil due to air or light exposure, so you need to be mindful of these signs, too.

According to board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, Steven Wang, M.D., we have to think of shelf life in terms of three layers when it comes to beauty products. "From a conventional sense, a product's shelf life is when the product 'goes bad,' which can be defined as changing color, changing temperatures, phase separations, and a changing of odor," he says. "But you can even dive deeper and think of shelf life in terms of how well the preservatives are protecting a certain product. Then you can even go further and think about the functional shelf life of active ingredients."

And although labels might not disclose this information, the formulation of different products is especially important in terms of shelf life. "Different formulation and manufacturing processes can accelerate, prolong, or shorten, the shelf life," Wang states. For example, the conventional approach for testing a product's shelf life uses heat in order to bind ingredients together and preserve its shelf life, so the two phases won't separate. Ironically, in the process of doing so, this high temperature can damage the important (and fragile) actives in the product, like vitamin C and retinol.

"The problem is," Wang says, "once you heat something, you destroy the active ingredients, such as vitamins and antioxidants. Like when you cook vegetables for too long and it destroys the nutrients. Likewise, when you put a formulation through a very high temperature, you can accelerate the degradation process and cause a loss of functional activity for the active ingredients." Translation: By the time you pick it up in the store, it's lost much of potency already.

To make a complicated, nuanced introduction short, when it comes to skin care shelf life—first, pay attention to your labels. The period-after-opening date found on the bottle is your absolute "must-toss" marker: Do not ignore this label. Then, be sure to keep an eye out for these additional key indicators below to make sure your product is as potent as possible. Because when people aren't knowledgeable about when it's time to restock their natural products, the formulations can be harmful to our skin rather than helpful .

Although it might kill you to have to dispose of a highly coveted $75 night cream (I've done this, and it was almost physically painful), just remind yourself that you're ultimately doing the right thing for your skin. Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.