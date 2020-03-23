8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally, From Scrubs To Collagen
In the age of Instagram, saying you want a “plump pout” usually conjures images of lavishly large, pillow-like lips. And if that’s your thing? Go for it. But for some, wanting fuller lips just means something supple and soft: Your lips, just with a bit more oomph. Where does one turn for a look like this, sans needles and celebrity endorsed lip kits? Well, like the rest of your body, some of it starts internally, and the rest just takes a few easy swaps.
1. Exfoliate with lip scrubs
In order to get your lips plumped, you have to prep them. Makeup artist Katherine Dorn suggests exfoliating “by using small circles on the lips and then rinse and then use a vitamin C lip treatment to hydrate and moisturize.” (Find our favorite scrubs here.) Shawna Jones, PA-C, aesthetic nurse practitioner, recommends DIY scrub. “Make your own scrub using pantry items such as coconut oil and brown sugar to eliminate dry skin.”
2. Stay Hydrated
A most basic function that will go a long way, no matter what products you use, is making sure you stay hydrated. Jones says this is her number one rule. “Drink plenty of fluids every day as a part of your daily routine.” Research backs this up as studies have shown that adequate amounts of water increase dermal thickness of the skin. Translation: More plump skin all over, including the lips.
3. Collagen supplements
Achieving fuller lips is just as much about playing the long game as it is finding quick fixes. We say this because lip size naturally thins overtime, research shows. In one study measured the differences in lip size between two age groups (one in their twenties, the other sixty-plus) and on average, lip volume decreased by 25% between the younger and older age groups. So to make sure you have fuller, plump lips for longer, it requires preventative aging measures. This can include things like proper daily skin care, but it also means going internally. One way to get more youthful-looking skin is hydrolyzed collagen supplements.* These have been shown to maintain dermal thickness, support elasticity, and natural moisture levels.*
4. Use sunscreen
“Don’t forget sun protection,” says Jones. “Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face. Look for products that have a physical sunblock [titanium dioxide and zinc oxide]. Some also contain other moisturizing actives, like hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and smooth the lips.” When people think UV damage they likely think sun spots and wrinkles, but it also causes loss of volume: This happens because the UV rays not only speed up collagen loss, but also hinders your body’s ability to produce healthy levels. One human study found that exposure to UV rays showed significant loss of type I collagen.
5. Apply an hyaluronic acid serum
Speaking of hyaluronic acid, filling out your pout naturally can be done with a topical serum. Like water to dry soil, your parched lips will suck it up, and soon become plump with moisture. This is because HA is an ingredient that can pull in up to 1,000 its weight in water. However, whenever you use an HA serum, be sure to top it off with an occlusive lip product, like an oil or wax-based balm. This is because HA is a humectant, and while these types of hydrators are great for attracting moisture, they’re not great at holding it in the dermis long-term. But if you seal it in with a thicker product, you’ll find your lips will stay soft almost all-day-long.
6. Try essential oils
According to naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D., essential oils are a popular way to plump your lips naturally. “Even unnatural products use these ingredients for their properties,” she says. She suggests using essential oils of cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and peppermint, which are the most effective. (Cinnamon can cause contact dermatitis, so spot test on your arm first.) They mildly stimulate the lips, which boosts circulation, thereby creating a localized “swollen” appearance. You can even DIY your own essential oil lip plumper. First, find an organic, clear lip gloss of your choice, and then combine three drops of peppermint essential oil and a pinch of cayenne powder in a small dish. Mix using the gloss’s wand, then apply on your lips for a quick pucker up.
7. Gua sha
This daily habit is beloved by natural beauty experts for sculpting the face and encouraging lymphatic drainage. And with one quick move, your gua sha stone can become a natural lip plumper, too. For this, you need a stone that has a ribbed or scalloped side. Then, as holistic esthetician and mindbodygreen collective member, Britta Plug, explains to us here, push your lips out and hold with your non-gua-sha hand. With the rippled edge of the stone, move it up and down quickly along the outer edges to cause friction, which causes the plump appearance.
8. Use clean lipsticks and liner
Preventing sun damage, boosting moisture, and using essential oils are all great ways to plump your lips naturally, but if you are looking for fuller lips immediately, use makeup to create the illusion. Find a lip liner that is one to two shades darker than your natural lip color; before applying lipstick, slightly overdrawing your lips. (Meaning trace just outside your natural lip line, no further or else it can look cartoonish). Next, use a lipstick that is near your natural hue to fill out your pout. Darker colors tend to make your lips appear flat. Finish by applying clear lip gloss to the center of your lips. This will reflect light and create a fuller-looking lip.