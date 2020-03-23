Speaking of hyaluronic acid, filling out your pout naturally can be done with a topical serum. Like water to dry soil, your parched lips will suck it up, and soon become plump with moisture. This is because HA is an ingredient that can pull in up to 1,000 its weight in water. However, whenever you use an HA serum, be sure to top it off with an occlusive lip product, like an oil or wax-based balm. This is because HA is a humectant, and while these types of hydrators are great for attracting moisture, they’re not great at holding it in the dermis long-term. But if you seal it in with a thicker product, you’ll find your lips will stay soft almost all-day-long.