It’s an exciting time in the lip care space: The lip plumping market is practically exploding with innovative technology to smooth fine lines, enhance color, and provide a plush, pillowy pout. No longer must you resort to a sticky gloss that either doesn’t really work or burns with the fire of a thousand suns—now, you can find hi-tech formulas that work with the deepest layers of your lip skin to gently encourage volume (gently being the operative word here: These products are sting-free!).

Since testing up-and-coming beauty innovations is part of my job, I’ve decided to vet all of the new lip plumping options out there, so you can ultimately decide which formulas are actually worth your time and hard-earned dollar. And, boy, do I have thoughts.