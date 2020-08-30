Lips thin for the same reason our skin sags or we lose suppleness: Collagen loss. "Collagen literally holds us together—it makes up 30% of the body's protein and 70% of the skin's protein," functional medicine practitioner Robert Rountree, M.D., tells us. "The No. 1 cause of skin aging is the loss of collagen." When we lose this precious collagen, our skin’s structural integrity declines and our overall volume diminishes. Essentially, our lips deflate with time.

And unfortunately, this process starts earlier than you might expect: Your 20s (yep and yikes!), and continues at about a 1% loss every year after. "Our bodies always balance collagen production and degradation," board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases."

Bummer, no? Well, the even worse news is that in addition to age, collagen can decline for a number of other not-so-great reasons. These include, but are not limited to the following.