mindbodygreen

Beauty
Lips Thin With Age: Why It Happens + What To Do About It

Lips Thin With Age: Why It Happens + What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Older woman with gray hair on a white background

Image by Rob And Julia Campbell / Stocksy

August 30, 2020 — 11:24 AM

As we age, our skin changes. This is simply a natural part of life—we all get older and our bodies change because of it. One area this happens that people frequently notice is the lips: With time, they lose volume and become thinner. 

Now, not everyone finds this to be a major concern (some people simply don’t notice a change, in the same way some never get forehead wrinkles or undereye bags; all our faces are different and respond differently). However, if you notice that this is a problem for you, there are steps you can take to help enhance your lips. 

Why lips thin as we age:

Lips thin for the same reason our skin sags or we lose suppleness: Collagen loss. "Collagen literally holds us together—it makes up 30% of the body's protein and 70% of the skin's protein," functional medicine practitioner Robert Rountree, M.D., tells us. "The No. 1 cause of skin aging is the loss of collagen." When we lose this precious collagen, our skin’s structural integrity declines and our overall volume diminishes. Essentially, our lips deflate with time. 

And unfortunately, this process starts earlier than you might expect: Your 20s (yep and yikes!), and continues at about a 1% loss every year after. "Our bodies always balance collagen production and degradation," board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases." 

Bummer, no? Well, the even worse news is that in addition to age, collagen can decline for a number of other not-so-great reasons. These include, but are not limited to the following. 

  • UV damage. One study exposed collagen to UV light and found that there was a "significant decrease" in collagen structure afterward
  • Smoking. Cigarettes not only cause “smokers lines”—or the fine lines that develop around your mouth—it can also make your lips appear less plump. "Smoking decreases the amount of oxygen delivered to tissues. Therefore, tissue cannot regenerate and is more likely to become damaged and die," Goldenberg tells us. 
  • Excessive inflammation. Inflammation causes oxidative stress, and oxidative stress damages our skin cells. When this happens, we lose collagen. And inflammation can be triggered by stress, poor diets, irritation, or pollution. 
Advertisement

What to do about thinning lips. 

If you are concerned this is happening to you, there are plenty of ways you can help the area, resulting in plumper, healthier lips

1. Take a collagen supplement. 

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Listen: Collagen loss happens, this we cannot refute. But you can take hydrolyzed collagen peptides to help your body enhance its natural production. Collagen supplements work by supporting your cell’s fibroblasts. These are the parts of the cells that actually create collagen and elastin. In fact, the research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density.*

Advertisement

2. Protect the area from sun, smoking, and inflammation.

This is a purely preventative, but proactive measures are just as important as reactive. Considering we can’t stop time, and therefore aging, the best we can do is to make sure we’re not accelerating it. First up, stop smoking if you currently are: It’s one of the best things you can do for your skin. From there, use a safe, physical SPF on the area when outdoors. 

"Don't forget sun protection," says Shawna Jones, PA-C, aesthetic nurse practitioner. "Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face. Look for products that have a physical sunblock [titanium dioxide and zinc oxide]. Some also contain other moisturizing actives, like hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and smooth the lips." 

And do your best to manage internal inflammation. This is easier said than done as inflammation comes at us from many sources, but try de-stressing techniques, eat a balanced diet, and do not irritate or damage the area. 

3. Try a lip plumper.

Hearing “lip plumpers” may take you back to the stinging, tingling variety of your youth, but the modern interactions are delightfully sophisticated and easy to use. Check out our favorite lip plumpers here. 

Advertisement

4. Keep hydrated. 

Drink up! There’s a reason skin care experts and derms alike encourage you to hydrate properly: Drinking the recommended doses of water literally thickens your dermal layer. Thicker skin means plumper skin—which means a better pout. 

5. Use a lip-nourishing treatment. 

These are not plumpers in the sense that they are stimulating your lips in an effort to enhance their appearance immediately; instead they are masks, oils, and balms loaded with good-for-skin ingredients to help tend to the delicate area. Just as you apply an eye cream when you start worrying about crow’s feet or a vitamin c serum if you are worried about age spots, you can invest in a good lip treatment to help the area out. 

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One-Ingredient Face Mask Will Give Your Skin Maximum Hydration

Jamie Schneider
This One-Ingredient Face Mask Will Give Your Skin Maximum Hydration
Beauty

Are Acids Too Stripping For Your Skin? Try This Beloved Ingredient Instead

Jamie Schneider
Are Acids Too Stripping For Your Skin? Try This Beloved Ingredient Instead
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September
Mental Health

Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not

Abby Moore
Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not
Routines

These Are The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research

Sarah Regan
These Are The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research
Integrative Health

How Insulin Affects Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk

Abby Moore
How Insulin Affects Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

5 Simple Yoga Poses To Start Your Morning Out With Energy & Ease

Margeaux House
5 Simple Yoga Poses To Start Your Morning Out With Energy & Ease
Love

Dating After A Divorce? Marriage Experts Weigh In On The Do's & Don'ts

Sarah Regan
Dating After A Divorce? Marriage Experts Weigh In On The Do's & Don'ts
Spirituality

September's Full Moon Is Nearly Here — But It's Not A Harvest Moon This Year

Sarah Regan
September's Full Moon Is Nearly Here — But It's Not A Harvest Moon This Year
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wake-Up? This Has Been Trusted For Centuries

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wake-Up? This Has Been Trusted For Centuries
Routines

Get After Your Glutes With These 7 At-Home Functional Exercises

Dani Coleman
Get After Your Glutes With These 7 At-Home Functional Exercises
Beauty

Dirty Makeup Brushes & Sponges Can Trigger Wrinkles — Yes, Really

Alexandra Engler
Dirty Makeup Brushes & Sponges Can Trigger Wrinkles — Yes, Really
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lips-thin-with-age

Your article and new folder have been saved!