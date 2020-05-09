Plumping your lips naturally is a little bit of a balancing act—to make them stay soft and pillowy, you want just the right amount of sting, along with enough moisture to help them look supple and juicy. While keeping your lips naturally plump takes a little more time and effort (it starts from the inside out; more on how to keep your lips from thinning, here), lip plumpers and balms can help jump-start the process.

Plus, many contain better-for-you ingredients to help you achieve that coveted bee-stung pout without harsh chemicals or phthalates. Here are nine that we can't get enough of at the moment: Glide on the gloop, and feel your lips fill out. (Pro tip: Follow with a dab of highlighter on your cupid's bow if you want to create the illusion of even more volume).