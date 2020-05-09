The 9 Best Clean Lip Plumpers — How To Get A Full, Pillowy Pout
Plumping your lips naturally is a little bit of a balancing act—to make them stay soft and pillowy, you want just the right amount of sting, along with enough moisture to help them look supple and juicy. While keeping your lips naturally plump takes a little more time and effort (it starts from the inside out; more on how to keep your lips from thinning, here), lip plumpers and balms can help jump-start the process.
Plus, many contain better-for-you ingredients to help you achieve that coveted bee-stung pout without harsh chemicals or phthalates. Here are nine that we can't get enough of at the moment: Glide on the gloop, and feel your lips fill out. (Pro tip: Follow with a dab of highlighter on your cupid's bow if you want to create the illusion of even more volume).
BeautyBio The Pout Sparkling Rosé Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Plumping Lip Serum
This lip serum contains some of our most favorite skin care players: hyaluronic acid and collagen. Topically, collagen can visibly hydrate skin (leading to younger-looking lips), while the HA quickly fills in all the micro-cracks in your pout—it's like giving your parched lips a tall glass of water. Shea butter and vitamin A round out the formula and leave your lips looking velvety. With a luxurious shade called Sparkling Rosé, what's not to love? The Pout Sparkling Rosé Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Plumping Lip Serum, BeautyBio ($35)
Josie Maran Argan Lip Sting Plumping Butter
Known for their signature argan oil formulation, Josie Maran, it only makes sense, would use the conditioning ingredient in a lip treatment. The star oil is paired with Manuka honey and hyaluronic acid to soothe and hydrate the lips, along with a subtle sting from Konjac root. Toss this lip butter into your bag to swipe on throughout the day—you'll have supple lips around the clock.
Argan Lip Sting Plumping Butter, Josie Maran ($23)
bareMinerals Moxie Plumping Lip Gloss
If you're looking for a wash of color that's not too sticky, consider this bareMinerals plumper your newest go-to. Along with peppermint oil, it includes naturally derived peptides to leave your lips looking shiny and full, with a rosy hue, to boot.
Moxie Plumping Lip Gloss, bareMinerals ($18)
Tata Harper Be True Lip Treatment
Research has shown that your lip size thins as you age, which makes this Tata Harper lip treatment a must-have; it nourishes the lips, reducing signs of aging and fine lines. One of the major ingredients is green tea, known for its antioxidant properties (specifically, its ability to delay photoaging). Paired with cocoa seed butter, this balm will have your lips looking cushioned and soft.
Be True Lip Treatment, Tata Harper ($32)
Kosas LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm
Hyaluronic acid is the workhorse in this formula, which, as we know, is paramount for sealing in moisture and creating juicy-looking lips (that's exactly why it's a favorite active ingredient among lip plumpers). Again, the hint of mint offers a cooling sensation, giving your lips a slightly swollen fullness.
LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm, Kosas ($18)
Replenix Pure Hydration Plumping Lip Treatment
This lip treatment is a plumping powerhouse: It includes beloved HA to lock in moisture, peptides to stimulate collagen production, and ceramides to soften texture and help protect from damage. It also features vitamin B3, an antioxidant trifecta that helps minimize fine lines, decreases hyperpigmentation, and strengthen the skin barrier. With this many good-for-you ingredients packed into one, sleek tube, Replenix takes the term "multipurpose" to a whole new level.
Pure Hydration Plumping Lip Treatment, Replenix ($26.50)
Eminence Organic Skin Care Cinnamon Kiss Lip Plumper
This spicy gloss features cinnamon oil, clove oil, and paprika—so it works wonders for stinging your lips just right. (Just be sure to spot-test on your arm first with this one, as cinnamon can cause contact dermatitis for some.) Along with these superstar ingredients, the blend also includes jojoba oil, our favorite moisturizing oil of the moment that relates closest to our own sebum.
Cinnamon Kiss Lip Plumper, Eminence Organic Skin Care ($26)
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
This Tatcha number allows you to truly show your lips some love: The nonsticky, jelly consistency feels like butter as you slide it on, then it melts into your skin as it conditions your lips. The formula contains Japanese peach extract, an age-old remedy to help repair damaged lips, plus squalane to infuse them with moisture that lasts all day long.
The Kissu Lip Mask, Tatcha ($28)
BYBI Beauty Lip Plumper
Essential oils are key players when it comes to lip plumping: They help stimulate the lips and boost circulation, giving you the subtle bee-stung pout we strive for. Some oils worth mentioning are peppermint and blood orange, both of which are present here in BYBI's plumper. Shea butter and grapeseed oil work to hydrate simultaneously in this plumper-balm hybrid.
Lip Plumper, BYBI Beauty ($14)
