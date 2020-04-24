Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor (meaning, it compresses blood vessels in the skin), which makes it a great skin soother. According to board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD, constricting blood vessels can reduce redness in the skin, specifically “conditions like rosacea, which presents generalized redness and flushing.”

It adds up: One 2018 study on caffeinated coffee consumption found that avid coffee drinkers were 23% less likely to develop rosacea, as constricting blood vessels could help reduce that inflammation. So while you’ll want to load up on coffee to reap those benefits (and a host of others, while we’re at it), applying caffeine topically could yield similar results.